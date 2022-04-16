Women also hit homers in the Major Leagues

Phrases like “baseball is a sport for men” are simply in 2022, sayings of yesterday; the barriers for women in the game of ball and bat have been left behind.

Women have gone from a figure seen as less in baseball to taking the top positions in the operations of a team; in the leadership of a team and others who are part of the coaching staff of a franchise.

Alyssa Nackenrecorded his name and that of a woman in history during the night of the April 12thbeing appointed as first base coach in an official MLB game, after Antoan Richardson was expelled from the game.

Nakken, who has been with the San Francisco Giants since 2014, went on to become the first female coach in a major league game. In 2020, she had already been the first female to be hired as an MLB coach.

Alyssa began her time with the Giants as an intern in the operations department, working on projects related to the amateur draft for the team, as well as being part of the organization’s player development department.

The name of kim ng, is another milestone for the women’s branch within the MLB, being appointed in November 2020 as General Manager of the Miami Marlins, the first woman to hold that position in the history of the four main American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL , NHL).

Likewise, Rachel Balkovec, is another figure that enhances the female gender. Starting in November 2019, when she was hired as an instructor by the New York Yankees.

Three years later, this time in January 2022, Balkovec would again achieve a historic step, being named manager of the Class A team by the Yankees, the first woman in such a role at any level in MLB.

Andrea Hayden, Rachel Folden, Eve Rosenbaum, Bianca Smith and Sara Goodrum, have been in the same way, part of the women with historical repercussion seats from the technical side of baseball.