women and children with machine guns – Time





Europe is on the brink of war. The Ukrainian crisis is shaking the world as appeals and threats follow, images from Kiev show that the Russian invasion is possible. In fact, photos have been circulating for days of the population preparing for the attack with elderly people, women and children holding machine guns. In Mariupol the members of the Special Forces, who are part of the National Guard, held a training for citizens on Sunday 13 February. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio may be Kiev tomorrow: “Try everything with diplomacy to avoid war,” said the grillino.





Meanwhile, the finance ministers of the G7, in a note released by the British government, announce that they are ready for sanctions. “Our immediate priority is to support efforts to reduce the escalation of the situation” around Ukraine however we reiterate that, in particular, any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be met with a swift, coordinated and decisive response. . We are ready to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions that will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy. The continuous Russian military expansion on the borders of Ukraine – the text continues – is a cause for grave concern “.





“We, the finance ministers of the G7, underline our readiness to act quickly and decisively to support the Ukrainian economy, also supporting ongoing efforts to urgently identify a diplomatic path towards reducing escalation,” the ministers say. . Furthermore, “we will continue to monitor the situation closely and will be ready to act in a highly coordinated manner and at very short notice, with further economic and financial support to Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has not closed its airspace, presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov assured AP. But the Ukrainian air traffic safety agency, Ukraerorukh, released a statement saying that the airspace over the Black Sea is a “potential danger zone” and recommends that planes avoid overflight by the 14th. and on February 19, coinciding with Russian military exercises.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as Russian forces surround Ukraine on three sides for what Moscow insists are just military exercises, has returned to send a message of calm, saying that an invasion has yet to see convincing evidence. “We understand all the risks, we understand that there are risks,” he said while speaking live to a broadcast, “if you, or anyone else, have additional information regarding a 100% Russian invasion starting on day 16, please forward this information to us. ” As the US escalates warnings, with some intelligence reporting a possible attack mid-week, the Biden administration now estimates Russian soldiers deployed near Ukrainian borders to be over 130,000.

In the aftermath of the Biden-Putin meeting, following which the Kremlin spoke of US “hysteria” at its peak, it was the turn of a phone call between Biden and Zelensky. The White House tenant “reaffirmed the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “made it clear” that the US “will respond quickly and decisively, together with Allies and partners, to any further aggression against Ukraine “. Both then – the White House reported – “agreed on the importance of continuing to carry out diplomacy and deterrence in response to the military strengthening of Russia on the borders of Ukraine”.





Over the next two days, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will shuttle between Ukraine and Russia: tomorrow he will fly to Kiev and on Tuesday he will go to Moscow to meet their respective presidents. Meanwhile, Ukraine calls for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) within 48 hours, denouncing that Russia has not responded to Kiev’s request to provide “detailed explanations of Ukraine and temporarily occupied Crimea” .