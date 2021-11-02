“Women are tired of being told what to do”

The third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for Nomadland – brings to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced to leave. from the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. The cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Eternals will arrive in Italian cinemas on Wednesday 3 November, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

Coming from a patriarchal system, it is easy to think that physically the strongest one should lead a group. But here the film shows something different, as Angelina Jolie told us during the interview: “Someone told Salma (Hayek) at the beginning of the interviews in Los Angeles that they didn’t explain how she could be the leader of the group in the film. and at the same time a healer. They were thrilled by the contrast. His answer was perfect: “This is what a leader should do and be, someone who thinks of the community as a mother or father, and someone who really wants to take care of people.” In fact, it makes sense when you think about it. This film does a lot to make us reflect on the origin of true strength, but also the sense of community and equality, because it is not just about seeing what was missing finally represented in a strong way, it is also about being in collaboration with others. “.

Kit Harrington, former star of Game of Thrones, echoes her: “You talked about patriarchy in superhero films, and I think this film is certainly a departure from that norm, it can also be seen in terms of the relationship with my character. . I am strangely proud of him, who finds out that his girlfriend is a superhero, and instead of feeling threatened, he is quite calm. This is one of the things I like about my character, considering that men in general are afraid of strong women ».

For Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao it is a question of balance: «At a certain point in human history, strength emphasizes masculinity, while in this film the diminishing vulnerability of motherhood is celebrated, the strength to choose love over power. These are female strengths that are often seen as weaknesses, but not this time ».

Producer, and deputy of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso adds, “I think women are tired of being told what to do. We know what to do. We can really have kids and work at the same time and do laundry and buy whatever the kids need. This was an opportunity to show that a woman at the helm, and a producer, can do it in a place where actresses are feminist and feminine at the same time, with their own strength. I think it’s a very powerful statement to make today. “

