Women as young as 50 are freezing their eggs

After actress Sienna Miller revealed she froze her eggs at the age of 40, it emerged that British women do so until they are 50.

The fertility regulator, the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), says that women in their forties should not be advised to have their eggs frozen.

The chance of getting pregnant using her eggs is “very slim,” she says.

But this hasn’t stopped fertility clinics from allowing women to follow in the footsteps of Miss Miller, who revealed this month that she had her eggs frozen at 40 to stave off the “existential threat” to her biological clock.

The most recent figures show that women aged 45-50 had a record number of cycles to freeze their eggs in 2019. The total of 23 cycles in the UK was up from 20 the previous year, from just 10 in 2016 and less than five in 2014.

An age breakdown provided by the HFEA shows that at least one 49-year-old woman froze her eggs in 2015.

Some of the cycles may have been done for medical reasons and not just for ‘social’ reasons, where women have not yet found the right partner or are not ready to start a family.

But experts worry that the egg-freezing fad is being offered to women who are too old to benefit from it.

Joyce Harper, professor of reproductive sciences at University College London, said: “I think freezing eggs over the age of 35 is problematic because of the reduced chance of pregnancy.” At 49, it’s completely useless, since those eggs won’t lead to a pregnancy.

“Egg freezing is likely to have about the same success rates as IVF, which is highly age dependent. UK data for IVF shows that the chances of getting pregnant after the age of 40 are very slim: 11 per cent for ages 40 to 42 and five per cent for ages 43 to 44.’

If women freeze their eggs when they are younger, they have a better chance of having a baby. This is because the eggs are of better quality, so they are more likely to lead to pregnancy when women use them for IVF later in life. But eggs frozen when women are over 40 tend to be of poorer quality, so they may not provide the same benefit.

This raises a question as to whether the cost of the procedure, which can average £8,000 to freeze and thaw eggs, is worth it for this age group.

Sarah Norcross, from the fertility charity Progress Educational Trust, said: “Women aged 40 and over who are considering freezing their eggs need good-quality, independent information about their diminished prospects for future success.” Clinic marketing materials can give an unrealistic impression of optimism.

“Any woman who freezes her eggs at this age … should be aware that her chances of success are lower.” The fertility industry has faced criticism for its commercialization of egg freezing, with clinics inviting women to wine and cheese nights to discuss it or offer them prosecco.

The most common age for women to freeze their eggs is 38 years old. But doctors say that the best time is between twenty and thirty. Miss Miller, 40, has a nine-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with actor Tom Sturridge, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Miss Miller said: ‘[I felt] Pressure [about] children, and should have more, and why not, and all that, which is a very loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel to women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me. Then I got to 40 and froze some eggs.

“Having been really focused on needing to have another baby, I’m like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ That kind of existential threat has dissipated.

Clare Ettinghausen from the HFEA said: ‘Choosing to freeze your eggs is a serious undertaking and involves some risk as well as costs. Freezing your eggs is not a guarantee of having a baby in the future, but the younger you freeze them, the better chance of success.