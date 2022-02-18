Women at increased risk of serious adverse events from cancer therapy

According to the study carried out, it was possible to show that women have a higher risk of adverse events in cancer therapy.

The particularly large sex differences with immunotherapy suggest that studying the adverse effects of these agents is a priority, the researchers say.

In a study conducted with 23 thousand participants in 202 trials of various types of cancer, which were carried out during the last 40 years. It was found that women have increased risk of events side effects in cancer therapy.

This phenomenon is seen with chemotherapy, targeted agents and especially with immunotherapy, in the study the researchers found a 34% increase in the risk of serious adverse events compared to men. In the case of immunotherapy, an increase of 49% was found.

Women had a substantially higher risk of Symptomatic AEs severe, even with checkpoint inhibitors immune agents and targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and were more likely to experience serious hematologic AEs with chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

“It has been understood that women have more toxicity from chemotherapy than men, but almost no research has aimed to understand whether that pattern held for novel treatments such as immunotherapy or targeted therapies. We found similar large differences, especially for immunological treatments,” said the leader. Joseph Unger, PhD, biostatistician and health services researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, in an institutional news release.

A “better understanding of the nature of underlying mechanisms could potentially lead to interventions or changes in administration to reduce toxicity in women,” the researchers comment in their article.

Among a sea of ​​possible explanations for the finding, there could be differences in the way men and women metabolize cancer therapies or differences in the way they perceive symptoms. Women can also receive relatively higher doses tall due to their body size or have greater adherence to treatment.

Whatever the case, as cancer treatment becomes increasingly individualized, “gender may be an important consideration,” Unger said.

study details

The study involved 8,838 women and 14,458 men in the trials, which were Phase 2 or 3 investigations conducted by the SWOG Cancer Research Network from 1980 to 2019. Trials involving sex-related cancers were excluded. In the trials included in the review, the most common cancers were gastrointestinal and lung, followed by leukaemia.

Seventy-five percent of subjects received chemotherapy, and the remainder received targeted therapy or immunotherapy.

Two-thirds of the subjects had at least one grade 3 or higher AE; women had a 25% higher risk than men of having AD of grade 5 or higher.

After adjusting for age, race, disease prognosis, and other factors, women had a higher risk of Symptomatic AEs severe, such as nausea and pain, in all lines of treatment and especially with immunotherapy, for which reports of Symptomatic AEs were 66% higher.

Women also had a higher risk of symptomatic gastrointestinal AEs with all three treatments, and a higher risk of sleep-related AEs with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which “might be a function of hormonal effects interacting with the cancer treatment,” the researchers said.

For easily measurable AEs, women were at greater risk than men for objective hematologic AEs with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. There were no statistically significant sex differences in the risk of objective nonhematologic adverse events.

The team notes that increased toxicity among women has been associated with better survival, which may allow more time for adverse effects to develop. Higher rates of AEs could also indicate increased delivery or efficacy of cancer treatments.

However, an earlier study found that men may have a better response to immunotherapy than women. The checkpoint inhibitors immune agents were twice as effective as standard cancer therapies in treating men with advanced solid tumors compared with their female counterparts, concluded a team that conducted a meta-analysis of 20 randomized controlled trials involving more than 11 351 patients.

The study was funded by the National Cancer Institute and others. Unger has disclosed no relevant financial relationships. Several coauthors have reported ties to a handful of companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Seattle Genetics. One is an employee of AIM Specialty Health.

