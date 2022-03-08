Women before stars; joins the cause to famous in the 8M – Zócalo Newspaper

Saltillo, Coah.- A day like today, whene women come together to raise their voices in the face of the problems they face, Many celebrities join forces and take advantage of their wide public exposure to express their positions on what it has meant to be a woman in this time in which they lived, in addition to echoing the messages of the profeminist groups and their fight for gender equity and justice in the face of the violence to which many have been subjected.

Here are some of the names of figures from the national and international show that have committed to different causes in favor of womenwhich is commemorated today throughout the world.

Ilse Salas

The actress, who recently premiered the series Señorita 89, which tackles the dark side of beauty pageantshas been forceful in his opinion regarding these.

“ Beauty contests are archaic and violent, they do not contribute anything to Mexico, ”said the actress in a meeting with the media and yesterday she was one of the celebrities who immediately shared on her networks the image of the airship that flew over the sky on the occasion of 8M from the country’s capital. “ We fly with pain in the sky because we are all in heaven, “he posted on his Instagram.

Regina Blandon

Assumed for years as a feminist, The famous woman joined the protests on March 8, sharing the images of the airship over CDMX and adding the hashtags #FuimosTodas, #Conelcorazónenelcielo and #Niunamás.

Zuria Vega

The actress was one of the first to join the protests promoted in recent years by feminism.

“ Feminism has been around for many years, we still have a lot to do, continue raising our voices, and always maintaining and defending, being alert to our rights,” she said in an interview a couple of years ago.

meryl streep

The most Oscar-nominated star She is one of the pioneers in championing the feminist cause and the demand for gender equality. He belongs to the activist group Equality Now, and has visited the UN on numerous occasions to demand equal legal regulation, because “although equality before the law does not automatically translate into equality in life, it helps”.

Beyonce

The Texan star has sought address female empowerment in their songs, including Who Run the World? Girls, one of her hits.

“ Power is not given to you, you have to take it,” he once said.

Likewise, the singer has no qualms about showing her very particular feminist position.

“ Being a feminist is very simple. She is just a person who believes in equality for men and women. The man and the woman complement each other and we must get to the point where we are comfortable appreciating each other, ”she stated in another interview.

Emma Watson

the british was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador since 2014. His speech before the UN as part of the #HeForShe campaign in which he called for an end to inequalities between the sexes, went around the world.

“ If you are a woman and you have heard a voice in your head that tells you ‘who are you to say something?’, remember that you are a human being who can change the world”, she said about it.

Jennifer Aniston

the hollywood star is one of the biggest supporters of the NoMo movement, which preaches freedom of choice over motherhood and put an end to social prejudices that indicate that women must necessarily be mothers. One of the biggest claims of the actress is that she has not been a mother because she is selfish, when she should respect her choice, just as it is done with men.

Cara Delevingne

The British model and actress is one of the most assertive in the sector. keep up a fight active for gender equality and the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community. In addition, last year he joined the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

In 2014 she was part of the Chanel parade/march/protest, although she doesn’t only defend these ideas on the catwalk. The model has effortlessly worn garments from the firm Dimepiece with the message Ain’t no wifey (I’m not your little woman), and joined the #FreetheNipple campaign to defend female toplessness, something persecuted and censored on social networks for being considered offensive, but that does not occur in the case of men.