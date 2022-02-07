Women doctors, new Umbrian recognition. Cinzia Giuli is the national vice president

Dr. Cinzia Di Giuli, responsible for the simple hospitalization facility for Infectious Diseases at the Santa Maria di Terni hospital, has been appointed vice president for Central Italy of the national association “Donne Medico”. The association, which at a national level aims to protect women doctors and in particular to promote gender medicine, has therefore chosen Dr. Di Giuli as one of the three vice presidents foreseen by the organization chart. For Santa Maria, therefore, the strong link with the “Donne Medico” group continues, considering that Dr. Moira Urbani is president of the Terni section and regional referent for Gender Medicine.

“The Terni section of the association unanimously nominated Dr. Di Giuli, a colleague of great professionalism and human skills. Her election represents the national recognition of the commitment demonstrated over time by the Terni section itself ”, says Dr. Urbani. “For the Terni hospital – explains the medical director Alessandra Ascani – this is a new step forward on the front of gender medicine. The theme is very dear to Santa Maria who for some time, thanks to the commitment of Dr. Urbani in planning activities dedicated to Gender Medicine, has been awarded three Pink Stamps by the Onda Foundation. The appointment of Dr. Di Giuli, a professional esteemed for her competence and for her organizational skills and human skills, will increase our activities dedicated to the topic “.

“It is professionals like Dr. Di Giuli – explains the general manager of Santa Maria, Pasquale Chiarelli – who, with their professionalism and humanity, remember that everyone, with our work, must respond only to sick people: this new responsibility goes in this direction. Good work to Dr. Di Giuli ”.