Women don’t need a man but freedom

After the fashion show-event at Palazzo Clerici, which marks Roberto Cavalli’s return to Milan Fashion Week, designer Fausto Puglisi tells Fanpage.it about his new collection, dedicated to independent women who want to go back out after the pandemic. And he confesses: “I would like to dress Queen Elizabeth”

Among the most anticipated returns of Milan Fashion Week was that of Roberto Cavalli, under the new leadership of Fausto Puglisi. The wild sensuality of Roberto Cavalli, pillar of the glamor of the 2000s, is reinterpreted with new eyes, for new women: women who do not want to seduce anyone, rather they want to go out and have fun, travel the world, make their roar heard. After the torpor of the pandemic, Fausto Puglisi celebrates the return to life and carefree, with cheeky cut-out dresses, trouser-suits with the legendary animal prints and brocade coats. In the Spring / Summer 2022 collection even that legendary returns Tiger Dress worn on the catwalk by Cindy Crawford twenty years ago (so iconic that Kim Kardashian wore it this year). Fanpage.it reached out to designer Fausto Puglisi after the fashion show-event at Palazzo Clerici, to talk about post-pandemic fashion and what the word “sensuality” means today, for Millennials and Generation Z.



Cavalli returns to the MFW calendar after a long absence: how did it go?

Very well, an unexpected success. There was an extraordinary enthusiasm, even from the top models who already want the pieces to go to the parties, right after the show. In one day we received inquiries from Sara Sampaio, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus. I did not expect the enthusiastic reactions of the press, from Anna Wintour to Suzy Menkez. She is a queen, she has written the history of fashion and is always very critical, but for us she has made wonderful posts.

Why unexpected?

When you work hard you always have another goal, another goal, another project… you end up losing sight of everything, between the tension of the show and the rest. You are in some kind of shaker and you don’t realize it. It’s not fake humility, it’s saying: “Wow, I don’t know how but I did it“. Actually, I never say that. I’m a hypercritical, I’m the opposite of what you see in clothes … there is probably a Freudian part that I vent. But I communicated what I wanted to communicate, for better or for worse. Me. then I’m polarizing, my style is so strong that either you love it or you hate it.

Roberto Cavalli S / S 2022

How much of the original spirit of Roberto Cavalli and how much of Fausto Puglisi?

Roberto Cavalli was extraordinary, a great teacher. I belong to another generation: the world has changed and times have changed. There was the Black Lives Matter movement, the MeToo, luckily the condition of women has changed. This is why I don’t like the idea of ​​a stylist working only on an idea of ​​sexiness. I wanted to work on separate pieces that fit every woman, whether you’re 80 and wearing a brocade cape or you’re twenty and wearing a split dress. My collection is a bit like Spotify: you find the ballad piece, the rock’n’roll piece, whatever you want.

First fashion show after the pandemic: what did you want to communicate?

A sense of happiness and optimism, finally back to go out. We all want to leave, to travel, to go celebrate. So live life: I am a life bulimic. I’m not cold or aloof, I’m a hot type: I love hugging people, touching them.

Roberto Cavalli S / S 2022

What is sex appeal today?

Sex appeal no longer exists. I was born with two myths: Azzadine Alaïa and Helmut Newton. Both constructed an extremely sexual feminine imaginary but it was not a sexuality that was supposed to please men, it was liked by women themselves. They were goddesses. Indeed, the average man usually runs away from this type of aesthetic, because he doesn’t know how to handle it. I want you to stop wearing clothes to impress your husband, lover, friends. On the contrary, I believe in a woman who needs nothing, very independent and less tied to the traditional idea of ​​family. I love my family, but I realize that the idea of ​​patriarchal power must end.

So are they clothes to please ourselves?

Neither to look in the mirror, nor to feel them on. They are clothes made for fun. You buy a piece of fashion for fun, when you take fashion too seriously it’s not good.

Roberto Cavalli S / S 2022

What do women need today?

You women are a miracle of nature, you can do whatever you want. You can procreate, you are much ahead of men, much more warriors. Minerva, the warrior goddess, was a woman. So you don’t need any man, you need freedom and to be yourself. Then men can be objects, which is fine.

Is there a celebrity you would like to dress up?

No, I dressed them all! (laughs, ed). From Salma Hayek to Madonna, from Whitney Houston to Jennifer Lopez. I also dressed Lizzo, who is a fantastic woman: for me she is a miracle, she is not afraid of anything and has a crazy awareness of the social and the political. Maybe Queen Elizabeth, maybe with the tiger print …