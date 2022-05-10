Women Entrepreneurs: Jessica Alba, The Honest Company

Jessica Alba is an enterprising woman. At the age of 29, pregnant with her first child, and after inquiring about the care she should provide for him, she decided to form a company focused on personal care with standards of natural and sustainable products, thus The Honest Company was born.

Jessica has worked on the development of her products and has a section of those that are her favorites. She participates in the top management of the company, and is the director of the creative and image department.

When starting with the plans of her company, Jessica comments that coming from a Mexican-American family allowed her to dare to start that business without others recognizing her potential:

There is in me this audacity of someone who starts from the bottom”. “There is a video of me when I was 6 years old saying to the camera: ‘I am an independent woman, I will never depend on a man.’ I have always believed that women can develop and succeed and this has led me to where I am”.

The company she developed has a central element in the way Alba wanted to see herself in the future:

Success for me has to do with not having to live from day to day, something I experienced when I was younger. When you are in that moment, in survival mode, it is very difficult for you to aspire to something and transform it into something successful. For me, financial stability is a very important part of knowing that everything is going to work out.”

The company founded by Jessica Alba in 2011 has stopped using 2,500 chemical ingredients that the pharmaceutical industry uses, especially in creams, soaps, ointments, etc. It has also been concerned with developing environmental awareness with its workers and consumers: the packaging of all its products is recycled and it requests that distributors be carbon neutral.

Jessica Alba. Photo: @ The Honest Company

Negative people or haters who did not believe in my company have given me energy in a certain way: do you think I will not be able to do this? Look at me. – Jessica Alba

Thus, its products have an organic certification with different seals; although some have had problems with class action lawsuits, for misleading advertising and especially in the use of sunscreens, as clients alleged that they had burns when they used them.

The firm is valued at one billion dollars since October 2017, however, since its IPO in which shares were placed to reach a valuation of up to 1,500 million dollars, they have lost 83% of their value since the 7 As of May 2021, the shares were trading at $19 dollars and today they are at a price of $3.31 dollars, which gives a valuation of about between $500 and $300 million dollars today.

Annually, the company has obtained up to 300 million dollars in profits (2016 and 2021), but that has not allowed it to maintain the workforce it had from the beginning and went through a restructuring process in which it had to reduce its workforce of 552 employees. at the beginning, at 187 currently (Google finance).

During 2016, a year after its launch, Unilever had made an offer for the company, but this did not materialize.

With information from Google Finance and CNBC

