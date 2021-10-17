women focus on women’s football

«Even as a child I was very different from my classmates. said Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman a while ago. I was more strong-willed, and more ambitious of all ». Willpower and ambition have led the black swan to conquer a respectable record in the world of American soccer. She is the first woman to lead a group of colleagues, straddling Hollywood and soccer fields, in the direction of owning a professional women’s team.

The players of the Angel City (provisional name, probably destined to change at the time of the debut, which will not take place before the 2022 championship), will struggle to equalize with the formation in the field, the celebrity of the women-entrepreneurs behind them. In fact, alongside Portman, actresses appear in the group of investors Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner and Uzo Aduba. The newly formed group, which has received authorization from the NWSL league to form the club, include financial partners of the caliber of Kara Nortman of the Los Angeles venture capital Upfront Ventures, and of the Canadian Alexis Ohanian, founder of Reddit. Next to Alezis there is the rest of the Ohanian family: the highly decorated wife Serena Williams with twenty years of domination in women’s tennis, and the daughter of just two years Olympia, perhaps the youngest co-owner of a team football history. Finally, on the sports front, the board is completed by the presence of athletes who have made the history of US women’s football, the most swanky in the world: former players like Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm and Julie Foudy.

THE TURNING POINT

The turning point for Portman was an invitation she received last year to attend a charity match, in which the US national team, fresh from their last triumph in France, the fourth in the World Cup, played against that. Polish. The proceeds went to finance the defense movement against violence against women: Time’s up, for which the actress had already generated several million dollars. Despite the book of records, women’s football in the US is still struggling to find a prominent dimension in the national sports scene, as well as, albeit to a different extent, it happens to men’s. The first all-women’s championship was played in 1950, with four teams, all in the city of St Louis, Missouri. Today the Nwsl has nine, which will become 11 in two years with the inclusion of the team of Los Angeles as well as that of the Racing Louisville which will debut next year.

THE CALENDAR

Competitive calendar from April to September with twelve home games and as many away matches. The average number of spectators in the stands is just seven thousand people per game. The Angels intend to reverse these figures, as did his male colleagues with the Galaxy, a club much richer in sponsorship, social prestige and old glory on the pitch, than in sporting results, and yet which has reached a club value of over 400 million dollars . It is not yet clear whether the team will use one of the existing city stadiums: that of the Galaxy or that of the LFC, the other team of the MSL based in Los Angeles. What is certain is that the nickname given to the derby match between the two MSL teams, El Traffic, in honor of the permanent traffic jam on the metropolitan highways, is destined to increase with the arrival of the third professional team, whose line-up is still all to be drawn.

