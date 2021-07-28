Women for Bees: Angelina Jolie UNHCR special correspondent and Musa Guerlain

The Women for Bees training program, the initiative launched by Guerlain and UNESCO with the collaboration of the OFA (Francesce Observatory of Apidology) for the protection of bees. Angelina Jolie UNHCR special correspondent and Musa Guerlain.

The program Women for Bees trains and supports beekeepers from UNESCO biosphere reserves around the world

world, from Russia to Ethiopia to Cambodia. By 2025, 2,500 beehives will be installed in 25 UNESCO biosphere reserves with the aim of contributing to the repopulation of 125 million bees.

At the end of the ceremony, the press conference, broadcast live, was held privately world by OFA. Participants were able to discover the details of the “Women for Bees” program through the testimony of partners and experts and the first group of female beekeepers who received the training; and also be informed about the next major global challenges in the field of bee protection and beekeeping.

The Mission Women for Bees. Managed by OFA experts, the one-month training program allows participants to acquire the practical-theoretical knowledge of beekeeping necessary to start and run a sustainable beekeeping business. As new entrepreneurs, the women involved will join the global community of beekeepers who together with their swarms of bees will help strengthen the local biodiversity and they will pass on what they have learned.

“We think a future without bees is science fiction, but the reality is that bee populations are decreasing around the world due to human activity. If we continue at this rate, the consequences on our food chain and biodiversity will be apocalyptic. At the beginning of my collaboration with Guerlain we often talked about bees: then we have

began to think seriously about what we could do to improve it

situation. What could we do that benefited both bees and women. The female solidarity that is emerging globally around the “Women for Bees” program is truly exciting ”. Angelina Jolie

It is really impossible to think of a planet without bees, these tiny insects are very important pillars for our life, we need to have greater respect and responsibility, and Véronique Courtois CEO Guerlain also speaks of responsibility.

“Personally, I am very proud of the Guerlain x UNESCO ‘Women for Bees’ program. The initiative is linked to two fundamental pillars of the Maison’s mission, “In the Name of Beauty”: to protect bees and promote female empowerment. We are committed to making a concrete contribution to the protection of

bees, the most precious wonder of Nature, and to make an impact

positive social. Each of us, each organization, has a role as

carry out to transform the world into a better and more responsible place. Guerlain is happy to do its part, with humility and conviction ”. Véronique Courtois, CEO Guerlain

