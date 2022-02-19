If this exceptional actress who had already had her romance with the Oscar for Rebel Heart a decade ago she wanted her debut as a film director not to go unnoticed, she can say that she has achieved it. Her first movie the dark daughter Based on the best-selling novel by the mysterious Elena Ferrante, it has received three Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Screenplay, and two for its actresses, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. The story focuses on Lena, a woman of a certain age (Colman) who goes into crisis on a beach in Greece where she went on vacation after meeting a woman who could be her daughter (Dakota Fanning).

Was it difficult for Elena Ferrante to give you the rights to film your novel?

It was complicated, because I don’t know who he is. All my dialogues were by email. While I was doing the adaptation, she wrote that while she would like the movie to be within the parameters of the novel, the most important thing was that it be good. The truth is that the script is very different from the book. I tried to understand the ending of her book and now I do. But I decided to change it. And when she read the script, she told me that she loved the ending that she had put on it.

Jessie Buckley in ‘The Dark Daughter’.

Why did you choose that novel to direct your first film?

When I first read her book I thought the main character was totally crazy, and five seconds later I realized that I identified with her. And that led me to wonder if I was completely crazy too. But then I realized that Elena recounts a common experience among women that no one talks about, this mixture of feeling disturbed and comforted at the same time. Her books are sold that way for a reason. I think that women have hidden feelings in our rooms but there is a kind of secret pact not to talk about it. But she breaks this agreement and says it out loud. And I asked myself: what would happen if instead of having this feeling hidden in our rooms, she told herself openly on the screen? I said precisely this to Elena. She responded by telling me that she gave me the rights, but that the contract expired if there was another director.

What reaction do you expect from the public?

It’s very simple. I hope that women who have never heard of Ferrante and who would never have read a book like that, but who are struggling with all the feelings that being a woman in this world, a mother, a thinker, a lover or an artist, generates in you, watch the movie and feel that maybe having these feelings is normal.