Women in Pediatrics occupy almost 90% of the vacancies

Víctor M. García Nieto and Elena Alonso Lebrero.

Not so long ago, in the 50s and 60s of the 20th century, criteria were still in force that argued that the woman her “modesty” would be violated by the possible sight of naked bodies. Medical studies were not considered the most recommended for “a young lady” and approaches that exalted women as the foundation and “angel” of the family home continued to be taught in schools. Women have not had it easy when it comes to pursuing higher education and Medicine was not going to be the exception.

However, in recent decades, the feminization of medicine and of the Pediatrics it has been accentuated; in 2021 the percentage of women who passed the exam to access the specialty Medical Interns and Residents (MIR) stood at 64.4 percent and 80.9 percent of the total admitted received a place in Paediatrics. A milestone celebrated by the History Committee of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) in the 22nd edition of its publication Cuadernos de Historia de la Pediatría Española, entitled “Women pediatricians in Spain”.

“Women’s access to higher education in general, and to Medicine in particular, has been a difficult and late but irrepressible conquest in Spain. Despite all the difficulties, negative opinions and lack of encouragement and support, currently 53.9 percent of the university population are women and the number of women registered in Medicine exceeds that of men since 2017. It is something, without a doubt, that must be celebrated”, he highlights. Victor M. Garcia Nietocoordinator of AEP History Committee.

In chapter four of this post, Elena Alonso Lebrero, a member of the same Committee, recalls that even in the 1960s it was not well seen for a woman to study medicine, although, surprisingly, this was never a limiting factor for those who chose nursing, the most feminized health profession, “because they acted always subordinate to the male doctor”. However, for various reasons that are analyzed in the text, the feminization of Medicine, and especially of Paediatrics, has not only continued but has been accentuated.

The reality of women in Pediatrics

Currently, the enrollment women in Medicine have been increasing reaching at the beginning of the current century 70 percent of the student body and currently exceeding it. Among physicians already licensed and who aspire to perform a MIR specialty Between 2012 and 2020, approximately 2/3 of the applicants were women. Despite this, the social image of a prestigious pediatrician still persists in the collective imagination as that of a middle-aged or elderly man, married with children, totally dedicated to his profession and who does not combine his working day with his life family.

In a qualitative study, young Spanish female doctors aged three andvery feminized specialties (Pediatrics) express feeling a perception of devaluation in the consultation and state that patients equate authority with efficiency, speed and experience, qualities that the symbolic gender archetype assigned to men and, in parallel, to doctors, and affirm that they do not receive the same recognition of authority as their male colleagues.

Furthermore, despite the feminization of the medical sector, promotion is uneven between men and women. In specialties such as Paediatrics, in which feminization was at 60 percent at the time of the study cited, the male/female ratio was 1.2 in non-hierarchical but stable positions, for positions such as head of section or unit it fell to 0.4 and for the higher hierarchical positions, equivalent to head of department, to 0.2.

It is found that only a tiny percentage of the positions of responsibility in specialized care in hospitals and public specialty centers in Spain are held by women. In the primary care centerson the other hand, where women are the vast majority, only hold one in four management positions. Women teachers are also promoted less than their colleagues. In Spain, including all chairs in general, four out of five professors are men. Women are the majority in the classrooms of the Medicine universities but until now only two women have held, and very recently, a chair of Paediatrics.

“While the issues and discussions raised apply to all women in science In general, the percentage figure of female pediatricians, in training and in full practice, makes it urgent in our specialty to address these issues. It is essential to properly care for, promote and manage all the talent available to be able to offer children’s health of the highest quality”, Alonso concludes in the text.