women in separate classrooms

Most girls’ secondary schools and all public universities had been closed when the Islamic group returned to power, raising fears that women would be denied the right to education again, as happened during the first Taliban government, since 1996. to 2001.

The reopened universities are located in the provinces of Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Farah and Helmand: others nationwide will resume classes by the end of the month.

A correspondent from the news agency Afp he reports seeing a small number of women, all covered in burqas, enter the University of Laghman.