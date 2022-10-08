Women in the Ukrainian war

How to help the people of Ukraine right now.

Several weeks have passed since the conflict between Ukraine and Russia became the hub of world information, in the most important political and warlike event of recent times and, without a doubt, in the catalyst of a new economic situation in which the consumer and energy model of Europe has been called into question.

It is a conflict whose origins date back to November 2013when then-Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych stopped the country’s accession process to the EU, a decision that led to tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, which, despite brutal repression, led to Yanukovych’s resignation in February 2014.

Then it would come, in March 2014, the annexation of Crimea to Russia through a referendum accused of fraud. Or the separatist problems in Donbas, Donetsk and Lugansk. However, despite the rapprochement between Putin and the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, they agreed in Paris to resume the peace process in Ukraine, but in winter of 2021 Russia began moving troops to its borders with Ukraine. On February 24 the invasion took place.

To fight for the freedom of their country and against the tyranny of the Russian invasion, not only men have marched to the front. Many women have left their jobs to fight and others do their best to fight from different functions: journalism, animal rescue, care, the spokesperson that implies its importance in Hollywood. These are just some of them.

Irina Tsivila, writer killed in combat



On the very day the war began, on February 24, 2022, the writer and war veteran Iryna Tsvila was killed in the fighting on the northern border of Kyiv. [Kiev], the capital of Ukraine. His battalion was trying to repel an assault by Russian armored tanks. Her mate Dmyro died with her, leaving her five orphaned children. Ukraine has the largest female army in the world, with 56,726 women, including 4,810 officers as of 2020.

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who stood up to the regime



She is not Ukrainian, but Russian, but she made the struggle of the neighboring country her own. On March 14, editor Marina Ovsyannikova appeared on one of the most popular news programs on Russian television, Channel 1’s Vremya (Time), with a banner reading: “No war, stop war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you”. Earlier, the journalist recorded a video in which she explained her action: “I am ashamed that I allowed myself to tell lies from the TV screen. Ashamed that I allowed the Russians to become zombies,” she explained. She was arrested the next day and released after paying her fine of 30,000 rubles (about 255 euros). She now remains hidden in the company of her lawyer, fearing Putin’s repression.

Esmeralda Yevhenia, former businesswoman and now combatant



Esmeralda Yevhenia was a successful businesswoman in kyiv; until the day before the war she owned two business clubs and a jewelry store. In just a few hours, she left the luxury and the looks and donned the military outfit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where she fights in the Special Operations Forces. “I always knew that if there was a war, I would participate in it. When Russia invaded Ukraine, I gave away my collection of weapons to friends, converted businesses to volunteer groups and gave my house to people to take shelter,” he says.

More than a month ago, Eugenia bought food for 30 people for six months with all the money she had and went to the front. “When I first took up arms to shoot at the enemy, my whole body was shaking. Now the war has made me tough. I am not a woman, I am a soldier, and the men here treat me as an equal.”

Now she calls herself Jeanne d’Arc and says she no longer thinks about life; the boys around her are her family.

Julia Zdanowska, math teacher

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has launched a math program named after Julia Zdanowska, a math teacher from the Dnipro region who was killed in Kharkiv by a Russian missile on March 3. With this program, students will meet online once a week to study advanced math topics beyond the high school curriculum. It will also allow you to work on mathematical research projects under the guidance of academic mentors between graduates of the MIT Department of Mathematics and students of the same subject at MIT. The program will be available in Ukrainian, English and Russian. Julia wanted to create a free research and improvement program for talented high school students. This is how they hope to fulfill her dream.

Alina_art_collage

Alina is a collage artist who, for now, is still based in the Ukraine. You can see her work at @alina_art_collage. She loves doing this activity, which she has been practicing for five years. She has now given a new touch to her collages: Alina wants to thank all the famous and world brands who supported Ukraine in a very original way: adding a Ukrainian touch to her images. This is the case, as can be seen in the image above, of Jennifer Anniston.

Vera Farmiga, actress

The parents and grandparents of the interpreter of ‘Bates Motel’, ‘The Warren File’ or ‘Up in the Air’ are Ukrainian and, although she was already born in the United States, she was raised in the traditions of her country of origin (in fact, learned to speak Ukrainian earlier than English). A few days ago, she read in support of Ukraine a poem by Vasyl Symonenko, ‘People are beautiful’, in Ukrainian.

“We open our hearts and minds. We hear you. We see you. And we stand in solidarity with you. Our voices will be heard by future generations – beautiful and free in Ukraine. My heart goes out to you as you defend this beautiful land, as you defy and rise up all days against the onslaught of evil and madness. I want to say that your unwavering grip and courage in the face of this utter terror is like a beacon to the entire world. Especially, your unity is a humble and shining example to all of us. Your voices, your courage and unquenchable fire will be heard and felt by generations to come. Glory to Ukraine!”

Katya, medical student

Before the war, Katia was studying medicine in pediatric intensive care units and had three years of experience in anesthesiology. Instead of leaving the country, she decided to stay and take care of the people of kyiv; her talent and skills are needed now more than ever. As the bombs fall around her, she continues to care for the elderly and, in support of her Katia, her family decided to stay with her in kyiv.

Olga Kurylenko, actress

The interpreter of ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘The Messenger’ or ‘Johnny English’ is Ukrainian by birth; specifically, from Zaporizhia, where the war caused the fire of a huge nuclear power plant with six reactors. On her social media, Kurylenko regularly shares messages on her Instagram in which she supports the work of Hope and Homes for Children, an association that cares for refugee, orphaned, and war-affected children.

Natalka, soldier

Natalka has been serving in the 128th Transcarpathian Mountain Assault Brigade for three years. What do you think? “Is it hard for me to serve? No, I’m used to it. Is it scary? We’ve been shot at several times, but no. There’s no fear, absolutely! But I want the war to end as soon as possible and for everything to be good.”

Little Sofia

She was one of the girls who participated in the flash mob ‘Ukrainian children against the war’. Despite his young age, he has not been afraid to signify himself, dressing in the blue and yellow colors of his country’s flag and drawing a picture asking NATO to close airspace, a request widely demanded by President Zelensky but always denied for fear of causing a Third World War.

Tamara Nazarova, animal lover

This Irpin resident was evacuated to kyiv with her dogs…no more and no less than twenty. “24 are in total, twelve of them are mine and another twelve belong to other people,” Nazarova explained. “My house was bombed. My children left a long time ago, but my husband and I stayed there [Irpin] for the dogs. He hasn’t been able to get here yet.”

