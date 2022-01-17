women in their forties want a young man

Italy is the kingdom of cougars, 40-year-old women who want a younger man, increasingly attentive to the environment, to the green lifestyle, to conscious consumption, to renewable energy

According to CougarItalia, our country is the one with the greatest propensity towards the search for a soul mate by 40-year-old women who want a young and inexperienced man. The reference models? Among them there is also Cate Blanchett (52) – who is fighting for the installation of solar panels in rural areas of Africa – and Miranda Kerr (38), ambassador of “Earth Hour”, the movement that involved 2 billion of people on a planetary level

The portal conducted a survey on the “green” trend of these women – now universally known as Cougars – who are mostly in the age group between 35 and 50 years and who often play a successful role in companies or in the professions.

“In career women, choices oriented to the preservation of the environment, sustainable development and the future increasingly prevail” summarizes the founder of the site.

From the survey, carried out on a sample of 2 thousand registered on the portal, it was in fact found that Cougar women have a very strong attention to environmental issues, they carefully choose personal products based on the impact they have on the ecosystem, they recycle everything with extreme dedication and patience and invest in the “green economy”.

More specifically, it turned out that a meticulous separate collection is practiced by as many as 95% of Cougars, 94% of them say they are “worried about their impact on the environment” and 68% prefer to avoid purchasing products with too much packaging, showing attention also to the reduction of energy consumption (55%) and to sustainable mobility (48%), thus including a preference for sharing mobility and for the purchase of electric or hybrid cars.

“In short, career women, despite living mainly in large cities, are consumers and investors and the most responsible” underlines the founder of the portal.

According to the survey, the environmental impact is a factor that influences 47% of Cougars in the choice of products for the person and for the home and 44% in the choice of food products.

40% prefer to buy organic products, also paying attention to favoring products that guarantee the right income to those who produce them (32%) and that derive from production processes based on renewable sources (29%) or with low energy consumption (19%).

Even when it comes to investing around one in 3 Cougar, it is environmentally conscious. In fact, 28% prefer to invest in financial products linked to environmental sustainability – such as green bonds or energy crowdfunding – obtaining, moreover, a greater economic return than traditional investments.

«In short, the“ green revolution ”has a Cougar engine» says the founder of the site. It is true that more and more studies agree that the ethical investor is predominantly female and of a high socio-economic level.

Hope for the future of the planet therefore comes precisely from Cougar women, those who truly believe in it in the environment and put effort and money into it, with an investment capacity that – thanks to their greater financial independence – is many times even higher than that of men.

“Cougar women are genetically, emotionally and cognitively more prepared to make choices in the present that are strongly oriented towards possible growth in the future,” she concludes.

According to the portal, it is therefore no coincidence that it is women who lead the action against “climate change”, for the survival of the planet and of our own species.

It is known that in nature the most organized, most effective and most resilient to change societies are matriarchal ones. And as it happens for bees, ants and elephants – which in the female specimen identify the guidance and hope for subsequent generations – so it is also in the context of mankind.

The reference models? They range from Miranda Kerr (38) – ambassador of “Earth Hour” (a movement that involved 2 billion people worldwide) – to Cate Blanchett (52), at the forefront of installing solar panels in rural areas of Africa, as well as ambassador of the Australian Conservation Foundation, against pollution and against the danger of extinction of every living being.

Then there is also Jessica Alba (40 years old), who with the “Honest Beauty” project has created a make-up line that is particularly attentive to the impact on the environment. “I wanted to create a brand in which I can concentrate the basic values ​​of my life: honesty, sustainability, transparency and cleanliness” underlines the actress.

And then again Natalie Portman (40) – the beautiful Israeli actress who has always been a champion of animal rights and environmental sustainability – and Charlize Theron (46), a fervent activist of human rights and in particular of women’s rights who closes the Top- 5 by CougarItalia.