“Women like cash cows”: rage on the web for South Korean commercial. And there is a precedent

Rome, 15 December 2021 – Women like cash cows. There Seoul Milk, one of South Korea’s largest dairy companies, was forced to apologize after strong criticism for one spot , which showed women turning into cows. In the video, just 30 seconds long, we see a man who explores the woods with a camera and, when he arrives near a stream, sees a group of women drinking water and stretching. So he begins to shoot them, without being seen, and a voiceover says: “Finally we were able to immortalize them with the camera in a unspoiled location, where nature is preserved in its purity, they drink clean water from pure nature, consume an organic and ecological diet and live in peace in a placid environment. I will try to approach with caution. “

The man hides himself so as not to scare the women, who seem similar to nymphs in close contact with nature (one even drinks the dew accumulated on a leaf). But the idyllic atmosphere is suddenly shattered by the noise of an trampled branch and broken by mistake with his foot by the reporter, who thus reveals his presence to the women-nymphs of the forest. And here, in the next shot, a bunch of cows has taken the place of women. “Clean water, organic feed, 100% organic Seoul Milk from a ranch that uses only natural farming methods in the beautiful setting of Cheongyang”, closes the ad.

Once the video advertising on YouTube, on social networks the controversy: the video was greeted by indignant comments accusing the commercial of “comparing human beings to animals”. Other users, on the other hand, expressed the fear that the advertising recalled the practice known as’molka‘, or filming women in secret, considered a “constant problem” in South Korea. Seoul Milk was thus forced to to apologize “with all those who felt uncomfortable” after viewing it, as BBC wrote. “We are dealing with the issue with the utmost seriousness, ainternal investigation to the company and from now on we will take all necessary measures to ensure that incidents like this no longer occur. We bow our heads and apologize. ”

But for the company, this isn’t the first time it has made headlines for the wrong reasons. In fact, in 2003 the company staged a performance in which naked models sprinkled yogurt against each other. Seoul Milk’s head of marketing and the models who attended the event were fined for obscenities.