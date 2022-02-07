women make some dangerous mistakes

Women make common but dangerous mistakes for heart health. Let’s see what they are and what to do to avoid them.

When you think of a heart attack what comes to mind is always a man touching his chest. This derives from the fact that men are unfortunately more likely to have a heart attack when they are young and adults than women. Women get the same chance and frequency as men when it comes to heart attack only after menopause.

However, women and men are never on equal footing when it comes to heart disease. Think that while a man may have clear signs of a heart attack in progress and can expect it, in a woman this is much more difficult. A woman, by nature of her, is always accustomed to changing conditions in her body and to pain, think about menstruation or pregnancy.

Precisely for this reason, sometimes a woman cannot identify the symptoms of a heart attack. Also, apart from that, research has shown that after a heart attack, a woman is more likely to die than a man. But let’s see why.

The mistakes of women for heart health

The women, we have said, they are more likely, after a heart attack, which is not always fatal, to develop heart failure, or to die. But why does this happen? This information comes from studies conducted in India. So let’s see what the errors that women often commit:

Lack of exercise : a woman is very busy between work and housework, so she often neglects this aspect, which is physical activity. This is a very common mistake, you have to do it at least 30 minutes a day, even a simple walk;

: a woman is very busy between work and housework, so she often neglects this aspect, which is physical activity. This is a very common mistake, you have to do it at least 30 minutes a day, even a simple walk; Lack of attention to weight : it often happens that some women let themselves go, especially after having one or two children, and no longer keep their weight in shape;

: it often happens that some women let themselves go, especially after having one or two children, and no longer keep their weight in shape; Don’t quit smoking : some women insist on wanting to continue smoking and this habit greatly increases the risk of poor lung and heart health;

: some women insist on wanting to continue smoking and this habit greatly increases the risk of poor lung and heart health; Missed medical checks : always due to the many commitments, a woman tends to neglect herself and not to do all the medical checks she should do, especially after a certain age;

: always due to the many commitments, a woman tends to neglect herself and not to do all the medical checks she should do, especially after a certain age; Not regulating sleep and stress : a hectic life for a woman is normal between home, work and family, she wakes up early, goes to bed late, but this does not help her health. Women must learn to stop when they are tired, to try to get the right hours of sleep and to regulate their stress so as not to overdo it. The pressure could be affected;

: a hectic life for a woman is normal between home, work and family, she wakes up early, goes to bed late, but this does not help her health. Women must learn to stop when they are tired, to try to get the right hours of sleep and to regulate their stress so as not to overdo it. The pressure could be affected; Ignore the symptoms: this is what we mentioned earlier. A woman is so used to having pain throughout her body at various stages of her life that she may ignore the symptoms of an illness.

All this, all these mistakes, leads women to postpone, to underestimate the health problems they have. According to research, this type of behavior would then lead to the data we reported a little while ago.