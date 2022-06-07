Women manage investment – Plaza de Armas

Deputy Ana Paola López Birlain heads the first trade mission of women entrepreneurs from the state of Querétaro to the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs 2022 in the Netherlands from June 5 to 12 of this year.

This delegation will make history, as it is the first of its kind and will benefit 20,000 families of businesswomen and entrepreneurs who will attend.

The Economic Forum 2022, organized by the Forum for Women Entrepeneurs, Mujer y Poder and United Producers of Mexico, is a program that aims to provide tools to strengthen administrative skills as a strategy to consolidate the leadership of women with a vision of growth from the local to the international, promoting the development of alliances and networks in the global labor market.

This forum is aimed at women entrepreneurs and businesswomen, women business leaders and women in leadership positions in the social, economic or political spheres. The full program consists of online work sessions, a workshop in Mexico City, which have already taken place, as well as a trip to the Netherlands and a follow-up mentoring program.

The PAN legislator, Ana Paola López Birlain, joined this initiative to promote the comprehensive growth of businesswomen from Queretaro who want to position themselves in an international market, through the experiences of other businesswomen, leaders and successful worldwide who inspire, guide reflection and action “Women also join the investment and business attraction policy headed by Governor Mauricio Kuri, in addition to the support of the Secretary of Sustainable Development, private initiative companies and resources own; this international trade mission will be achieved.”

Since 2015, López Birlain has worked on the training and support in business entrepreneurship of more than 6,000 women, and for this Forum he summoned leaders with whom he has worked and collaborated throughout all these years.

Within this group of 15 women from Queretaro, different economic sectors of the state will be represented: Rocío Alvarado, leader of FECOPSE; Laura Sepúlveda Antuna, president of Greatness of Mexican Women; Abigail Varela and Paloma Cuevas from Mujer Admire and also mentor of this Forum; Adriana Álvarez Romero, president of Canaco Women.

Ana Angelina Trujillo, from the Restorers Commission; Dorotea Soriano, representative of artisans from Amealco; Mónica Marines representative of the Artisan Women of Querétaro; Elisa Alejandra Ávila, Coordinator of Foreign Trade at COPARMEX; Idalid Rodríguez, representative of the group Comerciantes Querétaro; Jacqueline Bautista, from the Bar Association; Lucía Robles, representative of merchants from El Marqués; Martha Elena Hernández representative of the Women Corregidora group; Rosalinda Hernández vice-president of CANIRAC, among others.

