“Women must come together to lead positive change”

Roxana Mehran, an interventional cardiologist and professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, N.Y.

interventional cardiologist and professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York, United States) and founder of the organization ‘Women as One’, claims theon theand in theusually. For Mehran, women “must stand up and save the world because if they don’t stand up and represent themselves, no one will do it for them,” she details in statements to Medical Writing.

Taking into account the political and social climate of the time, “it is vitally important that women unite to lead positive change“, according to Mehran who explains that this is the reason why she founded ‘Women as One’ and that it serves “to act as a vehicle for all women in medicine to come together and strengthen themselves”.

Speaking of the situation of women in the Cardiology, Mehran clarifies that “women continue to be underrepresented in the specialty and continue to have fewer professional opportunities than men, a very similar situation throughout the world”. In addition, she points out that “there is still a large percentage of women who experience discrimination and harassment and there are many results of different international investigations that point to the fact that the gender bias and abuseboth in Cardiology and in General Medicine”.

Statements that are framed not only in the context of the International Women’s Day celebrated this Tuesday March 8but also to establish “the importance of ending the glass ceilings in healthcare worldwide,” according to Mehran. In this sense, the cardiologist clarifies that “the real change has to be from the top down and, for this, leaders are required not only to recognize the diversitybut demonstrate their importance through deliberate changes in institutional policies and practices“.

The barriers faced by women in Cardiology

For Mehran, “women in cardiology they face many barriers” and divides them into two types: on the one hand, the visible barriers and, on the other hand, the invisible ones. As for the former, Mehran emphasizes that they are “salary disparities, lack of representation of women in clinical trial leadership and the lack of adequate parental leave.

“All barriers are challenging but we must not let that discourage us”

And, as for the invisible barriers, there are “the bias resulting in a lack of advancement in their professional careers, social norms that result in misbehavior not being addressed, and the general perception that women are weaker than men,” warns Mehran. These invisible barriers, according to Mehran, “are more difficult to address and I think it will be necessary to commit to investigating different interventions to mitigate bias, for example.” An issue that Mehran is committed to and advocates “firmly so that the rest of the organizations do the same”.

The founder of ‘Women as One’ highlights that “these are all challenging barriers in terms of recognition and treatment, and many of them are intertwined, but we must not let that discourage us from trying.”

The future of women in Cardiology

According to Mehran, “female cardiologists are at the forefront to improve health in the world”, a quote that she emphasizes as she considers that “the future is bright for women in Cardiology”. In this sense, Mehran considers that “the focus of attention has been placed on these issues in a new way and I do not see that disappearing soon”. A clear example, according to the cardiologist, is that “medical care organizations are beginning to be responsible for standards of equity and inclusion of diversitynot only by the doctors, but also by the public”.

Likewise, Mehran stresses that “there is also a growing flow of information about the benefits of diversity business-based, meaning that diversity of thought leads to better outcomes, both scientifically and financially.” So, “the changes we need to see for women are not just moral imperatives, but we also need to see them begin to become on business imperatives,” explains Mehran.

In short, Mehran states that “the tide is turning And the hope is that these changes are not only superficial, but that they are significant,” he concludes.