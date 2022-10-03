“Women need freedom to live”: Angelina Jolie’s message in support of Iranian women

Oct 03 2022 – 12:30 p.m.



American actress Angelina Jolie has sent a message of support to the women of Iran amid protests since the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The star, businesswoman and activist used her Instagram account to raise her voice in protest against the tragic death of the young woman and demanded, once again, respect for the rights of women throughout the world.

Angelina Jolie calls for freedom for women

In the publication, the 47-year-old actress shared several images of the demonstrations that have already claimed the lives of more than 70 people, including women and children.

In the photos you can see the women demonstrating, cutting their hair in protest and taking in their hands the graphics of Mahsa, who died of a severe blow to the head that the Moral Police gave him with a stick.

🇮🇷🇮🇷 Women in Iran are no longer afraid and so they go in procession to the funeral of the murdered woman Masha Amini 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/svWwpDNb9p – World Mark (@juegaconmark) September 24, 2022

According to the version of the relatives of the girl, who was on vacation in Tehran, she and other women of the family went for a walk in the city when the police intercepted them.

Misha was taken into custody because her hijab was too loose. During her detention, the officers violently beat her on the head with a stick, which caused her death after two days in a coma.

“I respect the brave, defiant and intrepid women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those who take to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iranians like her,” Jolie wrote to refer to the case.

The social activist questioned the way in which women are repressed in the Middle East and demanded respect and freedom.

“Women do not need their morals controlled, their minds re-educated or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats. To the women of Iran, we see you #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini,” said Angelina Jolie.

