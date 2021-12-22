“Women of my age are considered finished”

Nicole Kidman says women over 40 are considered “finished” in Hollywood

The famous actress Nicole Kidman opened on a rather thorny topic, especially in the entertainment industry: aging. Kidman, 54, claims that actresses, once they pass the 40-year mark, are considered “elderly” and “finished” and that they are no longer considered for prominent roles in Hollywood. In an interview with Dujour revealed that: “They never told me I was past the expiration date, however a few times they turned me down and slammed the door in my face. There is an unspoken consensus in the industry: as an actress, once you’re over 40, you’re done ”.

Nicole Kidman recently admitted that she felt a lot of anxiety playing Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Being the Ricardos and that he tried to get away from the part after the heavy criticism received for his casting. The film, available on Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of the powerful Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), as they face a series of personal and professional crises that threaten their careers, their relationship and their TV show. successfull. “Everyone thought I was wrong for the role, so I thought about leaving the film.”. Kidman explained that the production team convinced her to ignore the criticism and not let it put her off. “Thank God I listened to him, because I am immensely grateful for this film”.