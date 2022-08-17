Women of the Dominican Restoration

Bianca P. Lopez

During the years of the Restoration War (1863-1865), Dominican women, loyal to their convictions, showed their strong patriotism and heritage of courage, actively participating to reestablish the independence and freedom of the country before the proclamation of Annexation to the Spanish monarchy.

Their role was not limited to domestic roles, but ranged from assisting those wounded in combat, forwarding messages from one group of patriots to another, manufacturing ammunition and transferring water to cool cannons, to armed actions in battle grounds.

The restorative heroines have been relegated in citations and bibliographical references; In this sense, the president of the Duartian Institute, Wilson Gómez Ramírez, is conclusive in declaring that no one has taken care to record, in fair dimension, the historical parts in which the conglomerate of patriotic women performed.

This lack of documentation and registration of women’s work may be due, according to the hypothesis presented in the work “La historia con ojos de mujer” by researchers Carmen Hernández, Iluminada González and Miledy Pringle, to the fact that the contents written by witnesses of exception, considered the most important to know in detail this period, hardly come to light publicly.

They refer to the texts “Autobiographical Notes and Historical Notes of Gregorio Luperón” and “Gregorio Luperón and History of the Restoration”, by the patriot Manuel Rodríguez Objío, in which, according to the authors, they stand out for their exemplary role in supporting the family and for giving children to the country to fight for it, but they do not offer many details about their direct action or biographical data.

Gómez Ramírez considers that “importance has not been given to such significant participation in the framework of the armed struggle; hence, when consulting the historical texts, few names of women who risked their lives by contributing to the objective of fighting to achieve the triumph of Dominican arms are revealed.”

restorative heroines

Following are some of those heroes who, in the words of Gómez Ramírez, were women, life companions, sisters, family members, friends who, due to different ties, came to the heat of the struggle, made their valuable contributions and, in the end, they were forgotten, leaving their names and their contributions buried under the epitaph of the “unknown soldier”.

• Maria Catalina Encarnacion: known as May Talina, she contributed to the logistical activities of the war actions in her native San Juan de la Maguana; She made her house available to the restorative combatants and forged in her fourteen children the ideals of national defense, enduring with temperance that, for this reason, nine of her offspring spilled from her, drop by drop, the blood of her for Dominicanness. She is described, in the book “History with the eyes of a woman”, as the embodiment of the values ​​of Dominican women and the purest integrity of sacrifice and love of the country.



• Maria Perez: She was a steel lady on the southern border line that eliminated the stigmas and social parameters of the time that placed women in housework and caring for their children and husbands. He was trained in the use of the saber, the machete and firearms, as well as the knowledge of all military work and war techniques, recorded verbatim by the researchers Hernández, González and Pringle: “he rode a horse and took part in tasks military”.

• Agueda Rodriguez Salcedo: a brave heroine who sacrificed her economic stability and comfort for the Dominican cause; she sold her assets to buy and transport weapons, ammunition, and supplies, and served as a messenger among the patriots. They relate in “The story with the eyes of a woman” that she left her comfort to move to Cap Haitien as a link between those who operated secretly in the national territory and those who organized the new attacks from Haiti. Guided many times by huntsmen, she traveled through difficult paths that only expert explorers knew under the shadows of the night.

• Rosa or Rosalia Bastard: since the independence process he served in different activities in favor of national sovereignty. She is the daughter of a rancher from the East. Her collaboration was greater and more splendid in the “great days of the Restoration of the Republic”, as reviewed by the historian Vetilio Alfau Durán, in his writing “Women of Independence”. She sacrificed part of her property and her cattle to collaborate with the food sustenance of the troops that trained on her farm “Yerba Buena” (Hato Mayor del Rey); so, there she stoically withstood innumerable attacks from the Spanish forces.

• Antonia Batista: Originally from Santiago, she was an enthusiastic protector of the patriots, caring for their wounds and helping them recover to continue their armed struggle, transporting weapons and directing messages between patriots. She lent the structure of her home as a meeting point for the organizers of the anti-annexation movement, since the location was advantageous in the central part of the heart city.

•Josefa del Monte Pichardo: maker of inspiring patriotic rhymes that became weapons of struggle. Her lyrics were at the service of the country, tirelessly encouraging and inciting the people to defend her flag and keep her honor high. It is mentioned very decorously by the historian Emilio Rodríguez Demorizi in his work “Próceres de la Restauración”, because it was highly celebrated for its verses against the poet Josefa Perdomo, who was a writer who inclined her stanzas in favor of the colony. .

• María Encarnación Echavarría y Vilaseca: distinguished banileja who signed his name in the pages of glory of the restorative history. The two verses that she wrote carried the pseudonym “a Dominican”, helpful versions indicate that she was a woman sensitive to many desires for freedom and she encouraged the fight with her intellectual defense. The historian Rodríguez Demorizi realizes that the opprobrium of her annexation inspired him, in 1863, to write the vibrant sonnet saturated with indignation “A mi patria”, which was one of the most celebrated poems at that time.

• Encarnación (Cinnamon) Speck: “Heroine and patriot facing the mournful days of the Annexation of the Republic”, as the author Joaquín S. Inchaustegui called her. Another gallant banileja, mentioned in the book “Próceres de la Restauración” as one of the addicts to the cause, who confronted her father, General Manuel de la Regla Mota, for flying the Spanish flag and adhering to the Suburb. Her tough character prompted her to continue her fight: she enlisted on the battlefield and wrote inspiring compositions with her libertarian pen.

• Cold Energy: a caring lady from San José de Los Llanos, San Pedro de Macorís province. Rodríguez Demorizi reviews her as an “enthusiastic protector of restaurateurs”, because she dedicated her home to the reception and care of clandestine restaurateurs who had to preserve her integrity and identity. She was born on May 27, 1830 and died in Los Ranchos, Puerto Plata, on June 2, 1924. Her daughter Ana Luisa married General Gregorio Luperón on March 21, 1865.

• Relief of Rosario Sanchez: Under the alias “Rosa Cruz” he motivated citizens to oppose the Annexation to Spain with his publications in the newspapers El Telegrama, El Telephone de Santo Domingo and El Dominicano, in which he expressed his radical position against the colony. She was an illustrious educator who founded two schools; however, in her work entitled “One Hundred Famous Dominicans” it is established that the greatness of her relatives Francisco and María Trinidad have almost erased in memory the merits of the distinguished educator.