Women on your site, we certainly have it

A few days ago, the president of International Woman Forumthe organization to which I belong, summoned its members to the residence of the Australian ambassador in Madrid, so that we could meet live and direct a group of ambassadors in our country. And what a group! Great and nourished. Apart from Australia, those of the United States, Hungary, Cyprus, Croatia, Canada, South Africa, Poland, Guatemala and Monaco.

It was a luxury to listen to them, feel them, feel, above all, the work that we women have to continue doing. They told me – I will not reveal the origin – that in the meetings of ambassadors there was a grouping of them on one side and of them on the other, as in those stale Friday marriage dinners, lamenting the road that remains to be traveled, of course to all levels of society.

Although I remembered those times when there were at most four top foreign representatives in Spain and toasted metaphorically to the current 25.

Whenever I am asked about sustainability, I insist on transcending the obvious to center the shot in ESG valueswhere E stands for the environment (Environment), the S to social and the G to corporate governance. And in this broad sense of the concept and the word, diversity and gender equality are written with s and with g.

On the one hand, given the still necessary largest and best female incorporation to relevant positions in companies, both on management committees and on boards of directors. On the other, since the gender perspective is social and should be, using a precise lens.

By the way, I love the hashtags #glassesAMMDE used by the Multisectoral Association of Women Managers and Entrepreneurs when it finds an image that deserves a female presence. And I like to remember this to influence the positiveas in the case of the ambassadors, in a few days with information full of women, I don’t know if they are powerful, but they exercise their powers in different and varied fields, from fashion to cinema, through research and politics.

Starting with the end, it is worth noting that the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, has chosen Élisabeth Borne as the first female president of the executive in the 21st century. And I specify it, because already with Mitterrand, Édith Cresson was, back in 1992, although only 11 months.

Still in France, but with a Spanish accent, I emphasize that at the Cannes film festival, my dear Rossy de Palma is the first Spanish woman to chair the Caméra D’Or contest, an award for the best debut film in any of the festival’s sections. It is not the first time that it is chaired by a woman.

In fact, this has been the case 17 times since its creation in 1978, but… oh, the Spanish pride! It is true that the artist -I do not say actress because she is much more than that- maintains almost a love affair with Cannes. And it is no less so that the festival itself usually has several female accents, to which Rossy has been contributing for many years, not only as a guest or star of nominated films, but even as a member of the jury.

Too bad Rossy flew to France on May 17 and not June 1. Because if he had done it with Iberia he would have been able to enjoy the new company uniformsfor the first time in its history designed by a woman, the Catalan creator, Teresa Helbig, who has devised a classic but tremendously functional line, according to employees.

It is a milestone for the history of the company, but also for the creator herself who took it as one of your responsibilities and that in its own right it can aspire for the crews to be part of what its team calls Helbig Ganga tribe among which actresses as international as Halle Berry appear.

And speaking of international, I also want to refer to another woman winner of one of the Mapfre Foundation Awards to Social InnovationNeide Sellin, CEO of Lysa who has won one of the awards, endowed with 40,000 euros, for a robot guide dog for people with visual disabilities or mobility problems.

Don’t forget the Afghans

I was struck by one of the aspects highlighted by the winner, Brazilian by the way: “Serve as an example for other women and encourage them to develop technological products that contribute to changing the world”.

It is a phrase that I thread with another reflection linked to some comments that I have heard lately about women’s place and the normality with which we sometimes take where we are and the path we have traveled.

For all those who think they have reached the table and are satisfied with what has been advanced (a lot, it is true), for those who think that our position is organic and natural or that the achievement of these milestones is normalized, because we are already where we should… I launch my cry: don’t forget the afghansrecruited back to their winter quarters, that is, home, dressed as they should be, that is, in their burqa.

I ask everyone, including men, to look for a moment at those ukrainians who shave their heads to be less sexy to the Russian soldiers who rape them… To all, to all, I tell you that the Ateneo de Madrid has had to face a fundraising, with the magnificent hashtag #womeninyoursiteso that illustrious aerialists can take their place in the Portrait Gallery of the Athenaeum.

Because of the 188 portraits of illustrious Spanish personalities only three are female and one of them recentlythat of Clara Campoamor, who accompanies Carmen Laforet and Emilia Pardo Bazán.

The idea is that in the coming months funds are raised (with donations starting at ten euros) so that Rosa Chanel, or Elena Fortún, Carmen Martín Gaite, Almudena Grandes or María Zambrano, among others, appear alongside them. Because indeed, and even if it seems incredible to have to remember it, in a sustainable society women must take their placeYes ma’am.

Follow the topics that interest you