Women outperform men for the first time in the entrance exam to medical schools in 2021

In 2018, a scandal broke in which a director general of the Japanese Ministry of Education had his son illegally admitted to a university. If this case had not come to light, it is possible that women aspiring to become doctors would have continued to receive unfair treatment in entrance exams.

In the entrance exam to the faculties of Medicine to select students for the 2021 academic year, the national average of women passed was 13.60%, that is, 0.09 percentage points more than the average of men (13.51 %). It is the first time since the 2013 entrance exam, when the pass rate by gender began to be recorded, that the pass rate for women exceeds that for men. Out of a total of 81 medical schools, 42 had a higher pass rate, including Hokkaidō University, Nagoya University, Yokohama City University, and Tōkai University.

In 2018, in the process of investigating a corruption case related to the private university support program of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, it was discovered that the Tokyo Medical University had illegally admitted the son of a director general of said ministry by manipulating the results of his entrance exam. This led to the revelation that it was common for various universities to reduce the number of students admitted to medical schools by lowering the score for women or by other means.

After the incident, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology announced retroactively that the pass rate of all Medicine faculties in the six-year period between 2013 and 2018 was 11.25% for men and 9.55% for women. As of the 2019 financial year, perhaps due to progress in correcting irregularities, the difference in the pass rates between men and women was reduced and finally reversed.

