Women prefer to be single and without children: “happily ever after with me”

Women have turned romantic love around, where it was believed that a boyfriend or a “prince charming” was needed to be happy. This is the case of Jennifer Aniston Y Renée Zellweger who have preferred to live with themselves, without thinking that he should be in marriage, his statements will make you feel sure of your decision, if that is the case.

The two actresses have preferred to dedicate themselves to their professional careers and to themselves without having to negotiate with a partner, as happened to Shakira who in various interviews has spoken of the limitations he experienced for being in partner by Pique. Goodbye!

The idea of ​​”you stayed to dress saints” or “the train has already left” are prejudices that remained in the past and they no longer make women feel bad. Even, you do not remain under the suspicion that you hide your sexual preference. “The singleness It is no longer under suspicion, nor is it a life sentence, but rather it is an option and even a lifestyle”, according to Coral Herrera.

Jennifer Aniston’s situation

“We don’t need to be married or be fathers or mothers. We have to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ with ourselves,” she said in a letter she wrote to the Huffington Post, as she was tired of being speculated on whether or not she was pregnant. In the letter she questioned why women are pointed out with that social rule and men are not.

“We are complete with or without a partner, with or without sons. We have to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our body. This decision is ours and ours alone,” he said in his letter.

“I don’t need to have sons to be happy”

For her part, the actress Renee Zellweger, who was the main character in the movie Bridget Jones’s Diary, has stated: “I don’t need to have sons to be happy”. The women’s decision not to have sons It does not mean that they hate minors. In fact, Renée Zellweger she enjoys the relationship with her boyfriend’s son, Hudson.

So the established idea that you have to have a partner and children to be a woman, meaning that it’s a disgrace to be singlehas been left behind and these women, Jennifer Aniston Y Renée Zellweger they are clear that their life decisions are also a reference for young people, so stop tormenting yourself with that idea.