Women producers feed the ‘boom’ of the new Spanish cinema

In recent years, much has been said about the ‘boom’ of women directors, about how they have amplified their presence in our industry, about that new generation that has made its way with stories told from their particular point of view and sensitivity, expanding the range of themes and styles. It is no longer something residual as it was 20 years ago. The women’s army expands year after year and is consolidated thanks to its talent, even crossing borders.

This year, at the Berlinale, Carla Simón won the Golden Bear with Alcarràs and Cinco Lobitos, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s feature debut, was presented in the Panorama section. In addition to their international repercussion, both films have established themselves at the Spanish box office, a challenge in these post-pandemic times, becoming what we used to call ‘sleepers’, long-running films on the billboard that little by little find their audience. And the two have something in common: they are mostly produced by women.

This year, at the Berlinale, Carla Simón won the Golden Bear with Alcarràs and Cinco Lobitos, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s feature debut, was presented in the Panorama section. In addition to their international repercussion, both films have established themselves at the Spanish box office, a challenge in these post-pandemic times, becoming what we used to call ‘sleepers’, long-running films on the billboard that little by little find their audience. And the two have something in common: they are mostly produced by women.

It is not a casual event and has to do with the advancement of time. Until recently, Spanish production was the domain of men, who mostly made films directed by men. Now the producer/director tandem is unbeatable. Most of them have a long experience, but it is today when they begin to make themselves visible. Many have become independent and have created their own companies, through which they choose their projects with care. Thus, behind Alcarràs is María Zamora; from Cinco Lobitos, Marisa Fernández Armenteros, Nahikari Ipiña and Sandra Hermida, and from Las Niñas, Valérie Delpierre.





outdated image

«The image of the producer was identified with that of ‘old Hollywood’, with whiskey and cigar in hand closing deals, but something key is hidden behind that: money and power are associated with men, and that continues present in the collective imagination. It lives on in the subconscious of an entire generation and, although things are changing, there is still a long way to go”, says María del Puy Alvarado who, directing Malvalanda, achieved an Oscar nomination for Madre, a short film by Rodrigo Sorogoyen (she also produced the long namesake).

Now it is they, the producers, who have been in charge of changing the model. They have few references, so they have built their dynamics and intersections from scratch, always with respect and sisterhood. This good harmony translates into twinning when it comes to carrying out projects, such as in Cinco lobitos. «There are many women with a clear desire to tell stories that have a direct impact on us, there is a desire to claim and empower the group. I have it clear. And if you ask me who my role models are, they are undoubtedly my generation mates, with whom I have a direct line: we accompany each other, we advise each other, our sensitivity is similar”, says Leire Apellaniz, leading Señor y Señora, together with Aritz Moreno, with whom he produced Advantages of traveling by train and Apellaniz and de Sosa, together with Ion de Sosa, after one of the revelations of the year, Sacred Spirit, by Chema García Ibarra.

He admits that getting these films off the ground is not easy. «I live in precariousness, in struggle, because what I do is very difficult to raise, because I am defending very particular voices that move in a very strange place, and in Spain there is no such profile: author, but with a big budget. You can be independent without commercial ambition and make experimental films, but if you want to make independent films with more than two million, like the Lanthimos or the Östlund of the day, for example, you have a problem”, says Leire.

The profile of the new model of female producer is not only financial, but above all creative: they are in charge of accompanying the directors to ensure the needs of the project. Sandra Hermida knows what it means to lead larger and smaller fictions from within, from the aforementioned Five Little Wolves to the series The Innocent, by Oriol Paulo, to Distance of Rescue, by Claudia Llosa, to the films by JA Bayona with Belén Atienza. She is about to release the adaptation of Easy Reading, the novel by Cristina Morales, of which Anna R. Costa has made a series, and Rainbow, by Paco León. “It’s like parenting, they are all my children and each project has its difficulties and requirements,” she says from Argentina, where The Snow Society is finalized. “The important thing is to surround yourself with the right people. And Spain is a power because we have wonderful technical teams that combine quality and warmth, they make everything easier.

Something similar happens to Nahikari Ipiña, at the head of Sayaka, a production company that he set up together with his classmates Nacho Vigalondo, Borja Cobeaga, Koldo Serra and Borja Crespo. He started out making short films and went on to lead the international production Colossal, with Anne Hathaway. Since he started he has been adapting to all the crises that have shaken the sector. “Most of us have had to overcome the difficulties, the paradigm changes, so we have looked for other ways of producing different from the traditional ones,” says Ipiña.





Fruit of the will

Valérie Delpierre is immersed in the start of filming 20,000 species of bees, the debut of another director, Estibaliz Urresola, who had already excelled in the short film (Cuerdas was at the last Cannes Festival), and awaits the premiere of La maternal, Pilar Palomero’s second film after the success of Las Niñas. «That a production company produces a director can be a casual or punctual event. But if you see the films that have given the surprise, it is a tandem that is repeated. It is not by chance, it is the result of a will. They convince me by majority». “Beyond gender [femenino]it’s about the issues they address, the stories they want to tell, their proposals and a sensitivity closer to mine that makes me want to launch with them”, says Marisa Fernández Armenteros, who from Buenpinta is one of the architects behind The mole agent, by Maite Alberdi, which achieved an Oscar nomination.

The aid and quota policies have also been key. Now it is normal to find women heads of departments such as photography, editing and sound, including special effects, territories until recently led by men. «The quotas, the points, have facilitated the visibility, the opportunity and the demonstration that there were professionals who could do it as well or better than the men. They have served to settle and strengthen a normality that does not yet exist, ”continues Fernández Armenteros, who is currently working with Isabel Coixet.

María Zamora, who raised the Golden Bear along with Carla Simón for Alcarràs, initially did not receive women’s projects. So she went looking for them. “It was an active awareness. I realized that she was surrounded by very creative women, and I started with them. Then I approached schools, laboratories, workshops, CIMA, and there they were, waiting for an opportunity”, says Zamora, who has accompanied filmmakers such as Natalia Mateo, Beatriz Sanchís, Nely Reguera, Clara Roquet and Liliana Torres.

Many were not taken seriously at first. “Where is your boss?”, they would say to María del Puy when a deal had to be closed. «It was torture, you had to spend all the time legitimizing yourself. But there is no other choice but to move forward. What I did do was surround myself with people who were not with giggles and silly things to create confrontation, “says Zamora. “The new producers [menciona a Manu Calvo, Álex Lafuente y Tono Folguera] They have also changed, you no longer have to prove anything, the relationship is horizontal. I don’t know if our generation has had a glass ceiling, but I do hope that the next ones will break it completely,” concludes Fernández Armenteros.