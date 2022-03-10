Women who have been fundamental in the world of medicine

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, a day to fight for equality, participation and empowerment of women in all areas of society.

Women are a fundamental piece of society, it is impossible to think of a life without them.

There are very successful women in all walks of life, each field has the most outstanding and the world of medicine is not far behind, since there are great names in the female field who have made great contributions to medicine.

metrodora

She was a Greek doctor who lived between 200 and 400 after Christ and is the author of the oldest known medical text written by a woman entitled: “On the diseases and care of women”.

His medical writing covered many areas of medicine, such as gynecology. His work was a reference for other medical writers in ancient Greece and Rome.

Florence Nightingale

She lived from 1820 to 1910 and is recognized as the forerunner of modern professional nursing and the creator of the first conceptual model of nursing.

She laid the foundations for the professionalization of nursing in 1860 by founding her nursing school at Saint Thomas’s Hospital in London.

In 2883, Queen Victoria awarded her the Royal Red Cross, and in 1907 she became the first woman to receive the United Kingdom Order of Merit. International Nursing Day is celebrated on her birthday.

elizabeth blackwell

She lived from 1821 to 1910 and is the first woman in the world who managed to practice the profession as a doctor. But of course this was not easy at a time when equality between men and women did not exist, she was rejected in ten medical schools, until she was accepted at the University of Geneva, and in 1849 she became the first woman in history to become a doctor.

Maria Skłodowska-Curie

She lived from 1867 to 1934 and was a pioneer in the field of radioactivity. She was the first woman to receive two Nobel Prizes in different specialties (physics and chemistry). She won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1903 and in 1922 for Chemistry.

He discovered two new chemical elements of the periodic table: polonium and radium. Findings that opened the door to the development of X-rays.

