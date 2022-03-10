The menopause It is the time in a woman’s life when she stops having periods. It usually occurs naturally, most often after the age of 45 and the bad not sleeping can affect it and then we will tell you how.
The menopause occurs because the ovaries of women stop producing the hormones estrogen and progesterone and those who slept poorly during their youth could have worse consequences.
To know more about… Women who have been fundamental in the world of medicine
Women are a fundamental piece of society, it is impossible to think of a life without them.
There are very successful women in all walks of life, each field has the most outstanding and the world of medicine is not far behind, since there are great names in the female field who have made great contributions to medicine.
▲
She was a Greek doctor who lived between 200 and 400 after Christ and is the author of the oldest known medical text written by a woman entitled: “On the diseases and care of women”.
His medical writing covered many areas of medicine, such as gynecology. His work was a reference for other medical writers in ancient Greece and Rome.
▲
She lived from 1820 to 1910 and is recognized as the forerunner of modern professional nursing and the creator of the first conceptual model of nursing.
She laid the foundations for the professionalization of nursing in 1860 by founding her nursing school at Saint Thomas’s Hospital in London.
In 2883, Queen Victoria awarded her the Royal Red Cross, and in 1907 she became the first woman to receive the United Kingdom Order of Merit. International Nursing Day is celebrated on her birthday.
▲
She lived from 1821 to 1910 and is the first woman in the world who managed to practice the profession as a doctor. But of course this was not easy at a time when equality between men and women did not exist, she was rejected in ten medical schools, until she was accepted at the University of Geneva, and in 1849 she became the first woman in history to become a doctor.
▲
She lived from 1867 to 1934 and was a pioneer in the field of radioactivity. She was the first woman to receive two Nobel Prizes in different specialties (physics and chemistry). She won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1903 and in 1922 for Chemistry.
He discovered two new chemical elements of the periodic table: polonium and radium. Findings that opened the door to the development of X-rays.
▲
She is a French biochemist and leader of the fight against HIV in France. She chaired the International AIDS Society from 2012 to 2014.
He received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008. He has done a lot of research against HIV.
(With information from: mitrestorres and Medica Graphic)
▲
How does it affect bad sleep during your life in menopause?
The incidence of Sleep apnea increases as women go through the menopausewith a prevalence 4.5 times higher in postmenopausal women than in premenopausal women.
In the apnea, breathing is interrupted during sleep. It is associated with loud snoring that is usually interrupted by periods of silence.
Various investigations indicate that the warning of apnea in women menopausal they were hot flashes, since the stronger they were, the greater the incidence of apnea.
A study published in the American Society of Menopause indicates that there is a clear association between the Sleep apnea and the Joint pain characteristic of this stage of life.
The researchers found that the higher the respiratory distressthe more the intensity of the Joint pain.
(Photo: Freepik)
The decrease in estrogen during menopause is key
The joint tissues have estrogen receptorsand estrogen plays a fundamental role in the maintenance of joint tissues such as cartilage, ligaments and muscles.
It is for that reason that women are more likely to experience joint pain after menopause.
The increase in obstructive sleep apnea on the menopause It is not only related to weight gain. The decrease in estrogen levels negatively affects the upper respiratory tract in women, which favors this respiratory disorder.
How to be able to sleep despite the menopause?
hot flashes, hormonal changes or mood swings are some of the symptoms that characterize this period and that also affect the day to day and sleep of women.
To get a good rest at night it is recommended:
- Try to keep a cool environment in the room
- Practice sport on a daily basis
- Avoid long naps
- Avoid coffee at night
- Avoid eating a lot during dinner
- Keep regular sleep schedules when you go to bed and wake up.
Although the Sleep apnea can be normal during menopauseit is always recommended that you go to a specialist when they occur trouble sleeping.
Keep reading: 5 signs that can show that you are losing your hearing
(With information from: Knowing how to live, Medlineplus and normodorm)