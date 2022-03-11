Women who have been fundamental in the world of medicine

The excessive fall of hair that generates gaps without hair is a common condition in men, however, also the women they can suffer from it and then we will tell you what are the causes of alopecia feminine.

The alopecia of the women It is characterized by a loss of capillary density in the most visible areas of the scalp, such as the top and front part, which is due both to hair loss hair like thinning it.

The waste of hair on the woman it is very rare that it progresses to generate baldness total. It usually starts at the widening of the front and the lightening of the upper center line and then extends to the sides and the crown, but always maintaining a minimum capillary density.

What are the causes of alopecia feminine?

The causes of alopecia feminine They can be varied, but the hormonal imbalances that occur after menopause, with a decrease in estrogens and an increase in the presence of androgens (male hormones) can be one of the main reasons.

Birth

It is also considered normal for an unusual drop in hair after the Birthwhile the body recovers the usual hormonal balance.

The excessive fall of hair It can also occur after abandoning contraceptive treatment with female hormones, since estrogens potentiate the growth of the hair.

Genetics

The genetics can also influence the alopecia feminineSince the women more likely are those with a family history, either male or female.

Problems in the thyroid

Malfunctioning of the thyroid glands, whether it is hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, can cause alopecia on the woman.

The problems in the thyroid they induce an increase or decrease in thyroxine and this causes the hair to become finer and finally fall out.

There are other factors that can cause alopecia feminine such as:

Stress

dyes of hair aggressive

aggressive Frequent use of extensions

Pollution

poor hair hygiene

To smoke

Bad nutrition.

lose the hair can generate a painful psychological impactso it is essential to go to the doctor if you start to feel that you are suffering alopecia feminine.

(With information from: Sanitas and Mayo Clinic)