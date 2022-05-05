Women who leave a mark in the region

Dfind out why the cover of the new edition of Eastern Region Market It has Ninoshka González Hazim, María Zaglul and Deyanira Pappaterra as protagonists.

The answer is simple: it is the special issue dedicated to women, and they are part of our Cover Story that presents, as a well-deserved tribute, a list of 20 outstanding businesswomen, entrepreneurs and philanthropists who each day, with their actions, leave important footprints in the East.

In addition, this special edition highlights the contributions of other women who, at the international level, confirm with their career the value they have in their respective fields, as is the case of Julissa Reynoso, a Dominican who has come to occupy the position of current ambassador of the United States in Spain and Andorra.

We also invite you to learn how the matriarch of a humble Italian family became the driving force behind the famous Benelli motorcycles, how Nicole Kidman has managed to put an end to the myth that there are no good roles for mature actresses in Hollywood, and who was the first Dominican woman bold enough to parachute from the sky of Santo Domingo.

With our special supplements dedicated to the world of lawyers and insurance you will get to know more closely some of the main protagonists of these sectors in the Eastern region, and with the usual sections that make up our content you will have a complete and updated panorama on topics of economy, entrepreneurship, environment, business, culture and lifestyles.

The new edition of Eastern Region Market is now available, so you can enjoy content that highlights the trajectory of 20 women who leave their mark, keep up to date on what is happening in the world, and confirm the thrust and development that the East has. (JRD)

