Women who lost their lives in the Bavaro accident were traveling with their husbands

Santo Domingo, DR.

Since the tragedy was recorded this Thursday morning on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard of the Bávaro community, La Altagracia province, where so far two dead women, international newspapers have echoed the news and have reported details that have been provided by their different foreign ministries that have not transpired in the Dominican Republic.

These newspapers report at least 52 people on board the bus, 48 ​​injured and two deceased: Valeria Victoria Brovelli, a 33-year-old Argentine the Peruvian Karla Rodríguez Dionisio40 years old.

According to the newspaper El Clarín, the group was made up of 14 Argentine tourists, 7 Colombians, 5 Peruvians, 11 Chileans, 2 Mexicans and 7 Brazilians.

“The authorities indicated that two women died, 14 people were seriously injured, 34 with minor injuries and two were unharmed. The victims were transferred to three health centers: 14 to the Punta Cana Medical Center, 15 to the IMG Hospital and 19 to Hospiten”, reports Clarin.

Victoria Brovelli was on vacation in Punta Cana with her husband. She has a degree in Environmental Sciences and that she does She worked for 7 years as coordinator of Argentine Security – SSA, Mexico RCS and Costa Rica at IBM.

Brovelli, is also a graduate in Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene, according to La Nación newspaper.

The woman was not identified by her husband. who is hospitalized.

“The Argentine Foreign Ministry is in communication with the relatives of Valeria Brovelli and a consular official is traveling to Punta Cana to assist Argentine citizens,” says a Clarín note.

The other dead person Peruvian Karla Rodríguez, was traveling with her husband and 9-year-old daughter. These last two are wounded.

“The family requests the support of the embassies to repatriate the bodies to their corresponding countries,” says the Peru21 newspaper.

Argentine newspapers report that there are at least three other Argentines seriously injured. One of them in “delicate condition”, a woman “amputated an arm” and another men with a skull fracture. These last two underwent surgeries.

This Thursday morning there was a multiple accident on the Boulevard Turístico del Este at the height of a fuel outlet near the Domingo Maíz intersection.

Below is the list of people who booked the excursion according to the newspaper La Nación:

Youlin Diviana, of Colombian nationality with a companion; Amanda Loureiro, Brazilian with two companions; Alejandro and Natalia Klinec (Argentines); Robert Mendoza Vargas, Mexican with a companion; Dora Pabón, Colombian with a companion; Valeria Victoria, Argentine with a companion; Karla Rodríguez, Peruvian, with two companions.

Francesco Díaz, Chilean, with a companion; Dominique Esperanza Dreckmann, Chilean with a companion; Valeria Paola Medina, Argentine with a companion; Juan Sarabia, Chilean with two companions; Oscar Marcelo, Argentine with a companion; Cynthia Vanesa, Argentine with a companion; Mariza Helena, Brazilian with a companion; Juan Pablo Curiantun, Chilean with a companion; Miguel Ángel, Chilean with a companion.

Ernesto Barnes, Chilean with a companion; Juan Sebastián Londoño, Colombian with two companions; Flavia Da Silva, Brazilian with a companion; María Monserrat, Argentine with one companion and Yerko Rodríguez, Chilean with three companions.