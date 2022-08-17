Women with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases can get pregnant

Specialist clarifies doubts about widespread belief about the many risks that can occur in pregnancy for patients with (IBD).

Dr. Oscar Lugo, Resident of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Medical Sciences Campus. Photo: provided by Dr. Lugo to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Previously, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) were associated with a risk to the health of women when they become pregnant, in turn it was linked to the suspension of medications used to treat inflammatory bowel diseases in women, but currently it is knows that they should not be stopped, once you become pregnant, unless they are methotrexate and certain antibiotics that are contraindicated.

In general, women with IBD do not suffer from infertility, “but when common surgeries occur in these patients, or when there is a lot of inflammation or many abscesses, the fallopian tubes can be affected and blocked, which can affect fertility.” “says the Dr Oscar Lugo, Resident of the Department of Obstetrics Y Gynecology of the Medical Sciences Campus.

The specialist emphasizes that these women should receive their gynecological care like any other patient, with routine visits to the gynecologist, so that, once they want to get pregnant, a preparation is made, and the condition is controlled.

“Before, it was believed that having a disease such as Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis was a contraindication for getting pregnant, but this is not true; people with these diseases can get pregnant,” says Dr. Lugo.

Gynecological complications arise due to the inflammation that occurs in the intestines, an area very close to the uterus and the ovaries, and many women experience fertility problems at the time of wanting to become pregnant, that is where the role of the gynecologists comes in, who will prepare the correct conditions in the patient for her pregnant stage.

It is important that the woman has the disease under control before trying to get pregnant, therefore, if she has the active disease; It would put it at risk, since it will be much more difficult to control during pregnancy, with problems in the development of the fetus or presenting a premature birth.

In case of needing surgical intervention, surgeries are recommended in the second trimester and avoid some imaging studies to avoid radiation. A multidisciplinary team made up of a gastroenterologist, a surgeon and an obstetrician is required. It is advisable to plan the pregnancy to reduce the risks.