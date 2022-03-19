Women with polycystic ovary are more likely to develop metabolic syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age.

In Puerto Rico, 44% of patients with polycystic ovary have metabolic syndrome.

Syndrome Polycystic ovary syndrome is a common hormonal disorder among women in reproductive age. Exclusively for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Loida González, an endocrinologist, indicated that the cause is not yet known exactly, but it may involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

“The relationship that exists between these two syndromes that affect the quality of life of many people is obesity, diabetes, among other diseases, which are risk factors for suffering from them,” said the specialist.

Related news

Among possible warning signs that the female body can experience to intuit that it has this syndrome highlight blood pressure high, sugar problems, variations in the level of cholesterol, high level of triglycerides and obesity.

important signs

The person who has 3 or more of the aforementioned criteria is considered to have Metabolic Syndrome and is at risk of developing other morbidities, the expert assured.

Suffering from this syndrome and not treating it can develop diabetes, also some heart disease that are among the first three causes of death in Puerto Rico.

“the ovary polycystic is one of the most common endocrine conditions in the reproductive agewomen who have irregular menstruation, high levels of male hormones such as testosterone, which can appear as hairs on the face, chest, among others, “explained the endocrinologist.

Contraindications

Dr. González indicated that during the years of study on the polycystic ovary pathologyit was determined that in some cases this can create insulin resistance and this can trigger syndrome metabolic.

“Patients who suffer from this condition usually have other comorbidities such as Metabolic Syndrome, diabetes, high blood pressure, and can even develop endometrial cancer,” he said.

Meanwhile, depression and anxiety are other conditions that suffer patients with ovarian polycystic.

For this reason, the specialist stressed that detecting this syndrome takes time, in some cases until the patients try to conceive it is detected that they suffer from this condition.

In addition, he insisted that women should undergo regular check-ups to determine certain characteristics that result in the disease.

“older womenthat they are gaining weight, that they are having acne, they have irregular menstruations, they can be signs of suffering from this syndrome, ”he specified.

data on the island

In Puerto Rico, 44% of patients with ovarian polycystic have metabolic syndrome, assured the endocrinologist.

He also added that there is a high incidence in people who have diabetesheart disease, which can incur a high rate of these syndromes.

Some of the recommendations of the specialist is physical exercise, diet to prevent or delay these conditions that affect the quality of life of many people, said González.