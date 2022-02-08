women’s cardigan and sweater instead of the I IO women’s jacket

No.the transition season has already arrived in the city of angels Kendall Jenner decides to leave the jacket in the closet, the new key piece of spring is there tricot sweater. To show off in countless variations: from women’s cardigans to double pullovers.

Kendall Jenner, the multicolor women’s cardigan

The trendy remedy to liven up the casual outfit with i jeans? It’s soft and colorful, like the trend just launched by the 26-year-old supermodel. Intercepted by the Los Angeles paparazzi with a chic and comfortable street style look perfect for spring.

The absolute protagonist is the women’s jacquard cardigan officially decreed as the perfect substitute for the blazer, more formal and structured. A garment in absolute harmony with i flared jeans of Khaite, i sabot Birkenstock model Boston in sand-colored suede and the Gancini Bag by Ferragamo.

… And with black pants

The same shoulder bag in shiny black leather is one of the strategic pieces in the second themed look. Where is the women’s cardiganalso in jacquard processing, is in soft multicolored alpaca and is open on the white crop top. Pants are gods five black straight leg pocketsin pendant with i chunky loafers template Cosmos 2.0 signed Vagabond.

The double sweater in vitaminic shades

In the endless collection of jeans of the model could not miss the 70s model with a very high and snug waistpaired here with the turtleneck sweater from The Frankie Shop in merino wool deep yellow and the twin one in mango color.

The dark shades to rebalance the outfit as a whole are given by dark brown leather boots with a solid heel, perfectly in accordance with the coffee-colored acetate sunglasses template Bertram by Salt Optics.

