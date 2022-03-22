Women’s Champions League top scorers: Wassmuth, Huitema, Putellas, Katoto | UEFA Women’s Champions League

Wolfsburg player Tabe Wassmuth is at the top of the UEFA Women’s Champions League goalscoring charts after a historic season with the opening of the group stage.

Wassmuth scored in five of Wolfsburg’s six games and has eight goals, two more than his nearest challenger, Paris Saint-Germain’s Jordyn Huitema, with Barcelona star Alexia Putellas and Paris player Marie-Germain one goal behind. Antoinette Katoto.

The also Spanish Jenni Hermoso and Cristiana Girelli, from Juventus, are both with four goals each. Several players have scored three goals, including the competition’s all-time top scorer, Ada Hegerberg, who has returned this season after a lengthy injury.

Those eight goals also make Wassmuth the tournament’s joint top scorer alongside Girelli and Twente’s Fenna Kalma. All three are slightly ahead of Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, whose side face Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals.

2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)





Top scorer: goals from Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

8 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

6 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

5 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

4 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

4 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

3 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

3 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Catarina Macario (Lyons)

3 Caroline Moller (Real Madrid)

3 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

3 Jovana Damnjanović (Bayern)

3 Ada Hegerberg (Lyons)

3 Lea Schuller (Bayern)

3 Nicole Billa (Hoffenheim)

2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League top scorers (seasonal overall)

8 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

8 Fenna Kalma (Twente)

8 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

7 Vivianne MiedemaArsenal

6 Agla Maria Albertsdottir (Breidablik)

6 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

6 Olha Ovdiychuk (WFC Kharkiv)

5 Tijana Filipovic (ŽFK Spartak)

5 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

5 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 Andrea Staskova (Juventus)

Statistics of the Women’s Champions League 2021/22

Most assists in the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League (group stage onwards)

4 Selma Bacha (Lyons)

4 Kenti Robles (Real Madrid)

4 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

3 Beth MeadArsenal

3 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Turid Knaak (Wolfsburg)

3 Melvine Malard (Lyons)

3 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

3 Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Most combined goals and assists in the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League (group stage onwards)

9 Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg)

8 Jordyn Huitema (Paris Saint-Germain)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

7 Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

6 Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain)

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

5 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

5 Catarina Macario (Lyons)

5 Melvine Malard (Lyons)

5 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)





Top scorers in the 2021 Women’s Champions League

UEFA Women’s Champions League/UEFA Women’s Cup top scorers (including qualification)

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyons) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern Munich) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Celia Sasic (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both at Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Burki (Bayern Munich) 11

2008/09: Margret Lara Vidarsdottir (Valur Reykjavik) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margret Lara Vidarsdottir (Valur Reykjavik) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umea) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12