Women’s Chivas board reviewed with lawyers the signing of Leslie Ramírez

After the controversy that has been unleashed after the arrival of Leslie Ramírez as a reinforcement of Chivasthe director of the women’s team explained how this signing took place, which had to be reviewed even with lawyers to avoid any problem with the institution or with the fans of the Women’s Flock.

Nelly Simonsports director of Chivas Womenl, explained for the Fox Sports network that legally there is no problem in hiring the forward born in Guatemalabut from a Mexican father.

“Obviously we spoke with the lawyer, the Council meets with the lawyer, there were several talks, the lawyer always (was) reviewing the statutes, many meetings, several weeks. In the end, at an institutional level, the decision is made that, being Mexican, she can play in Chivas Women. In the statutes (of Guadalajara), as long as she is mexican she can play hereSimon mentioned.

Ramirez is a player who meets the requirements you need Chivas as a reinforcement, in addition to being selected nationally by Guatemala. Still, the female herd He hopes to be able to count on the player in case of qualifying for the Liguilla.

“This year in particular we have many calls with Mexican team. This Leslie player not only plays 9, she can play hitch and wing. Our summons are many in various categories and the three that are in Senior Selection right now they are from the offensive sector. If I think about a Liguilla or in more complicated instances, I need to have more forwards in the fan. I have to plan the sports theme and she comes to add in all aspects, she knows that she has to earn a place, here everyone has to earn a place, ”said the board.