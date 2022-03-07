Women’s Day. 50 images with phrases of empowered women for March 8

Along with the march of March 8, the commemoration of International Women’s Day It is also done through social networks, where images, phrases and feminist slogans.
Some of these phrases appear on the posters that the attendees carry in the 8M march.
For those who cannot attend the march, these phrases are reflections that they share through networks such as Facebook, Instagram or on their WhatsApp profile and status.
In any case, these phrases of famous and empowered women are an inspiration on this March 8.
Below we share images with messages and phrases of International Women’s Day so you can share or post them on your networks.
Women’s Day 2022 motto
The UN reported that the motto of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.
This year it seeks to raise awareness about two of the fundamental issues for the development of societies: gender equity and the crisis caused by global warming.
Is Women’s Day celebrated or commemorated?
More than a celebration, the International Women’s Day It has become a commemorative date to reflect on the discrimination and violence faced by women in different areas.
To commemorate this March 8, we share the following female empowerment phrases for International Women’s Day.
- The teacher asked my brother ‘what career do you want to study?’ but she asked me ‘what kind of man do you want to marry?’ Michelle Obama
- Women are the greatest and most untapped talent in the world. Hillary Clinton
- Virility is the masculine way of despising women. Simone deBeauvoir
- The problem with gender is that it prescribes how we should be, instead of acknowledging who we are. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- When men are oppressed: tragedy. When women are: tradition. Letty Cotin
- Well-behaved women rarely make history. eleanor roosevelt
- We must tell girls that their voices matter. Malala Yousafzai
- Those who do not move do not notice their chains. Rose Luxemburg
- Foolish men who accuse women without reason, without seeing that you are the occasion of the very thing you blame. Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz
- Men fear that women will laugh at them. Women fear that men will kill them. Margaret Atwood
- I have yet to hear a man ask for advice on how to combine marriage and a career. Gloria Steinem
- We must defend justice for all. Michelle Obama
- They cut off her wings and then blame her for not knowing how to fly. Simone deBeauvoir
- The problem of women has always been a problem of men. Simone deBeauvoir
- If I’m a bitch for being strong, ambitious and confident, I am. madonna
- If I hate any man, it’s the one who hates women. Anais Nin
- Strong men don’t need to put women down to feel powerful. Michelle Obama
- We continue to think of a powerful man as a born leader, and a powerful woman as an anomaly. Margaret Atwood
- Feminism does not want the cake to be divided, it wants a new one to be made. Gloria Steinem
- Feminism is the radical idea that women are people. Angela Davis
- Feminism is being able to choose what you want. Nancy Regan
- You don’t have to be anti-man to be pro-woman. Jane Galvin
- If you want something said, ask a man for it; if you want something done, ask a woman. Margaret Thatcher
- Feminism is not about making women strong. They already are. It’s about changing how the world perceives that force. G. D. Anderson
- The word feminism must be rescued so that it also includes men. annie lenox
- We had two options, be quiet and die or speak and die, and we decided to speak. Malala Yousafzai
- Feminism is not hating men, it is fighting against a gender distinction that is absurd. Robert Webb
- The first duty of a woman writer is to kill the angel of the home. Virginia Woolf
- For most of history, “anonymous” was a woman. Virginia Woolf
- When they tried to shut me up, I screamed. Teresa Wilms-Mont
- It took me a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it I will not be silent. Madeleine Albright
- We do not know our true height until we stand up. Emily Dickinson
- I don’t remember reading any book that doesn’t talk about the instability of women. Perhaps because they were written by men. Jane Austen
- I consider my body to be an instrument, not an ornament. alanis morissette
- Feminism is not just for women, it is allowing everyone to have a fuller life. Jane Fonda. Actress
- Men are not our natural enemies… They must understand that nothing produces a greater degradation in oneself than the degradation that one intends to inflict on another. Rosario Castellanos
- The more I talk about feminism, the more I realize that talking about women’s rights is confused with hating men and if I know something it is that this must stop. Emma Watson. Actress
- Equality will come when a foolish woman can go as far as a foolish man can today. Estelle Ramey.
- As long as there is a subjugated woman, I will never be a free woman. Audre Lorde.
- Feminism is beneficial to men. Karin Slaughter
- Feeling safe and independent is much better than an orgasm. susan anthony
- I am a woman and I write. I am a commoner and I know how to read. I was born a servant and I am free. I have seen wonderful things in my life. I have done wonderful things in my life. Rose Montero
- If a woman is not in control of her body, she cannot be free. Margaret Sanger
- Women are like the Irish. Everyone talks about how nice and important you are, but you always end up in the background. Iris Murdock
- The feminine thought does not exist, it is not a sexual organ. Charlotte Perkins
- Thinking out loud for yourself is the bravest act. Coco Channel
- The most attractive thing a woman can have is self-confidence. Beyonce
- A woman is more than a body condemned by its biology. Martha Lamas
- We do not reproach men for the estrangement they have had from us, everything is a consequence of the stale prejudices of the old molds in which our customs were forged, but it is time for us to demand that men experiment with new methods. Elvia Carrillo Puerto.
- I am not a bird and no net catches me. I am a free human being with an independent will. Charlotte Bronte
- The question is not who is going to leave me; is who is going to stop me. ayn rand
- Feminism taught me that I don’t see myself quietly
- They sown fear in us, we grew wings
- To be brave in a world of men is to be a woman
- We are not hysterical, we are historical
- We are the granddaughters of the witches who couldn’t burn
- I am the mother of the girl you will never touch
- Be thankful that we want justice, not revenge
- Free, powerful, alive and fearless
- My body is my house and in my house I rule
- Do not see “whores” where there are free women
- NO MEANS NO
- Girls DON’T touch each other, DON’T rape each other, DON’T kill each other
- I don’t calm down my love
- Nothing prevents me from being killed one day
- Not one more murdered, not one less woman
- Alive we love each other
- It’s not going to fall, we’re going to throw it away
- I do believe you
- In the street I don’t want to be brave, I want to be free
- The police don’t take care of me, my friends take care of me
- Mom, calm down, today I’m not going down the street alone
- If tomorrow it’s me, if tomorrow I don’t come back, destroy everything. If tomorrow it’s my turn, I want to be the last
- I return on Tuesday… They don’t
- You are not alone
- They took so much from us that they took away our fear
- Sorry for the inconvenience, but they are killing us
- They will never have the comfort of our silence again
- I was not born a woman to die for being one
- We would be more if they had not killed them
- the rapist is you
- This is fighting like a girl
- You are not bothered by feminism but by realizing that in the end you are macho
- Happy will be the day that none are missing
- They sell us, rape us, kill us… And we are the Nazis?
- Woman listen, this is your fight
- We must abort this patriarchal system
- My fear ended, my courage won
- I won’t get my sisters back but I will see justice done
- I was born to live, not to survive
- I hope you never have to go out and scream for me but if one day I’m not here… please don’t stop looking for me
- Sister, here is your pack
- Woman, sister, if he hits you he doesn’t love you
- Patriarchy is a judge who judges us for being born
- I will not be a free woman as long as there are oppressed women
- Tired of hearing it? us to live it
- In the face of patriarchal violence, feminist self-defense
- Up those who fight, with or without a hood
- Woman: neither submissive nor devoted, I want you free, beautiful and crazy
- In the forest of China, a male chauvinist was lost, I hope everyone is lost and the oppressive patriarchy
- Neither a whore to fuck, nor a mother due to duty, nor a prisoner to abort, nor dead to try