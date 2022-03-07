Women’s Day. 50 images with phrases of empowered women for March 8

Along with the march of March 8, the commemoration of International Women’s Day It is also done through social networks, where images, phrases and feminist slogans.

Some of these phrases appear on the posters that the attendees carry in the 8M march.

For those who cannot attend the march, these phrases are reflections that they share through networks such as Facebook, Instagram or on their WhatsApp profile and status.

In any case, these phrases of famous and empowered women are an inspiration on this March 8.

Below we share images with messages and phrases of International Women’s Day so you can share or post them on your networks.

⇒READ ALSO. International Women’s Day. 75 phrases for posters of the March 8 march

Women’s Day 2022 motto

The UN reported that the motto of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

This year it seeks to raise awareness about two of the fundamental issues for the development of societies: gender equity and the crisis caused by global warming.

⇒ READ ALSO. Why is the March 8 march separatist? International Women’s Day