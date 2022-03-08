Women’s Day: four biopics of women who changed history

Four films that cover the lives of great women in history. (Photos courtesy)

They were women who decided to go against the rules of the moment and overcame all kinds of obstacles to achieve their goals. They took ownership of their own lives and left a legacy for all those who came after them. A journey through different stories of women who said enough is enough and left their mark.

misbehavior (miss revolution) – available on Netflix

“Misbehaviour”: Actress Keira Knightley plays Sally Alexander, a woman who demonstrated against the Miss World pageant in 1970 London. (BBC Films)

This film, starring Keira Knightley, tells how sally alexander and her Women’s Liberation Movement in England, interrupted the Miss World competition in 1970 as she felt that women should not be objectified and bodies should not be a topic of debate in society. The case actually happened on the stage of a London theater where the competition was taking place. The women who made up this movement were arrested (later released) but made themselves heard around the world before Miss Granada was crowned the most beautiful in the world.

“I think we have to honor and commemorate the women who made such great progress before us,” said the actress, remembering all these women who faced the power of the moment. They complete the cast: Greg Kinnearas the host of the contest, Bob Hope, Gugu Mbatha Raw as Miss Granada and jessie buckley as Jo Ann Robinson, Alexander’s partner in the women’s liberation group.

The voice of equality (On the Basis of Sex) – available on Prime Video

“The voice of equality”: The biopic that tells the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Universal Pictures)

Recounts the compelling life story of America’s second female jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and how was the path to become an emblem of women around the world. The path had already been opened Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth succeeded her. Bader, along with her husband, attorney Martin Ginsburg, changed the course of history by handling a discrimination case, their first on equality.

The film is starring Felicity Jones in the main role and accompany her Armie Hammer, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Stephen Root, Cailee Spaeny, Francis X. McCarthy, Gabrielle Graham, Angela Galuppo, John Ralston, and Dawn Ford.

Erin Brockovich

“Erin Brockovich”: the life of a woman who faced a mega company that polluted the water in the area where she lived. (Universal Pictures)

The story of this woman was made into a film by Julia Roberts. Erin led a fight against a mega company that was responsible for polluting the water. She assumed the risk of confronting such an organization, being just an assistant in a law firm. This, while she had to deal with financially supporting her children. A great performance that earned Roberts the Oscar.

Amelia

Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator who dreamed of flying around the world. Her story was told in a movie. (HBO)

The life of Amelia Earhart It was definitely worthy of a movie. She was the first female aviator in history and was made into a film by the actress from million dollar Baby, Hillary Swank, in 2009. Amelia, born in Kansas, disappeared in flight en route from Papua, New Guinea, when she was 39 years old. She disappeared doing what she longed for, which was to become the first woman to go around the world. But although her dream was cut short, Earhart marked a before and after in the history of aviation and of course, of all women.

