Women’s Day: Grey’s Anatomy and the chapter inspired by a real case that joined the cast | Cinema and series

Grey’s Anatomy is considered by many to be one of the most successful drama series on international television. the hard work of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray and the rest of the cast is reflected in each chapter of the program.

With more than 20 years on TV, there is an episode that caught the attention of viewers, the same one that served as a reflection on circumstances where women are the main affected. The union and support of the female cast made this moment one of the most famous in the plot.

YOU CAN SEE: Pasha Lee, Ukrainian actor who worked on “The Lion King” and “The Hobbit”, died in combat

In 2019, exactly in the 19th episode of the 15th season of Grey’s anatomy, called “Silent all these years” the story of Abby, a woman victim of sexual assault who is afraid to report the incident after the traumatic moment she experienced, was presented.

Jo Karev, the doctor in charge of the case, tells her that she needs to have surgery, but Abby doesn’t want to be in contact with a man, noting that when she sees the face of any male, she only sees her attacker’s.

Before entering the pavilion, Jo gathers all the hospital workers, who line up in the corridor to accompany Abby.. Seeing that she is supported, protected and accompanied, the patient safely enters the intervention and accepts the treatment.

While Abby is undergoing surgery, Teddy tells Jo, “What you did was not in protocol.” Jo apologizes, but Teddy cuts her off: “I say she’s not, but she should be.”

When Abby wakes up from surgery, Teddy and Jo are with her. Both encourage her to talk to someone about what happened, assuring her that it is not her fault. “Who cares that you walked down a dark alley? You didn’t ask for this. You are a survivor,” says one of the doctors.

An opportunity for Grey’s Anatomy

In 2019, screenwriter Krista Vernoff told Entertainment Weekly that filling the hall with women was significant and that it leads the viewer to see how a survivor should be protected. She called the episode “the most powerful hour on television that she was a part of.”

“I went to the rest of the writers and said, ‘Here’s an opportunity to teach men and women about consent.’ It is very rare to get that kind of representation on television, which looks at the consequences of violence and focuses on the ways we can support and heal each other, instead of harming each other more, ”she commented.

inspired by real life

As Vernoff recounted, the chapter was based on an event that shook the United States in 2018. In that year, Christine Ford denounced that she was the victim of sexual abuse by Brett Kavanaugh, who at that time was nominated to join the Supreme Court. His story was revealed by The Washington Post after being nominated by President Donald Trump.