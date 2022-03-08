Women’s Day: Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson seek gender equality

Mexico.- Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson They not only agree that the three are part of the film industry, but also in their commitment to different causes, especially all those that have to do with the protection of women.

In the framework of Women’s Daywe remember that the three have assumed a position in the Organization of the United Nations as Special Envoys of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Salma Hayek

The Mexican took advantage of her meeting with world leaders in the UN a few years ago to say that the problem of domestic violence should be of particular concern to men.

In a speech in front of diplomats from several nations, Salma made clear to the international community her concern about the scourge of domestic violence.

The important thing about being here today and committing to the cause is that it needs a lot of support, not just today, but every day. This especially needs support from men!” said Salma Hayek in a 2013 interview.

Representatives from countries like Pakistan and Liberia They listened attentively to the Mexican woman’s calls for attention on the need to collaborate in a global initiative against domestic violence and the lack of knowledge of what women experience on a daily basis.

One in three women in the world is a victim of this, it is incredible, so much that we have advanced in humanity, and women are still not given the respect they deserve, “he reproached.

Among those attending the event at the UN was the Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of New York to combat domestic violence, Yolanda Jimenezwho celebrated the engagement of the Mexican actress.

Angelina Jolie

the one born in The Angels, Californiais not only an actress, director, screenwriter and producer, she is also a faithful activist for the rights of American women.

Even with what it means to be in charge of six children, Angelina is committed to different causes, especially all those that have to do with the protection of women.

The famous one has a position in the United Nations Organization as Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

He has dedicated his life to humanitarian work around the world, even lobbying the United States Senate for several bills to help refugee children and vulnerable children in the third world.

In 2021, Angelina Jolie took another step forward in her activism and humanitarian support. She went to the United States Congress to talk about a topic that touches her closely: gender violence.

pressured Congress to United States to enact a law that for decades served to combat gender violence. To do this, he met with Democratic senators, including the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer.

In 2019, the actress and the United Nations special envoy gave a speech at the annual UN meeting for foreign and defense ministers. She warned world leaders that violence against women must be stopped to end conflicts and said they need to involve more women in peacekeeping efforts.

She added that they are also the “vast majority” of survivors of rape and sexual assault, and make up more than half of the world’s refugee population.

Emma Watson

In June 2014, the British actress was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for UN Womenin favor of the empowerment of young women, in defense of women and feminism.

The first United Nations campaign promoting gender equality, HeforShehas Emma Watson as its ringleader and complete defender.

In September 2014, she gave a speech for this campaign about the need to join forces to end gender inequality in all aspects.

Why has the word feminist become so awkward? I think it’s a right to be paid the same as my male colleagues. I think it’s a right that I can make decisions about my own body. I believe it is a right that women are involved for me in the policies and decisions that will affect my life. I think it is a right that socially, I am offered the same respect as men”.

This was part of the actress’ speech during the UN’s HeforShe campaign.

The 31-year-old actress has faced criticism that she was discredited as a feminist for posing half-naked in a magazine, but she fought back.