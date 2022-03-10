Women’s Day: the women who have made history at the Oscars | Meryl Streep | Kathryn Bigelow | Catherine Hepburn | Halle Berry | Cinema and series

Women have always been part of the film industry, from the beginning of the seventh Art; although many times, and over time, their role has been reduced to fulfilling the stereotypes established by society at the time. Not only actresses, also directors, screenwriters and other professionals They are the ones who often show their faces and raise their voices to demonstrate what they are capable of doing by breaking those stereotypes, whether it is when a movie is released, they break a record or they win the golden statuette of the Academy of Arts and Sciences. Hollywood Film Sciences.

Here’s a golden list of women who have made Oscar history.

During the 94 years of existence of the Oscars in the category for best direction, only seven women in eight opportunities have been nominated: the first was Lina Wertmüller in 1977 for “Seven Beauties”, then Jane Campion (“The Piano”, 1994), Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”, 2003), Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker” 2010), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”, 2018), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman, 2021), Chloe Zhao (“”Nomadland”, 2021) and Jane Campion (The power of dog, 2022)

In 2021, 70 women received an unprecedented 76 Academy Award nominations. That year, two female filmmakers were nominated for best direction: Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” (which won best original screenplay) and Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” (which ultimately won best direction and film).

chloe zhao

The Chinese director became the second woman to win the Oscar for best directing in 2021 for “Nomadland” and the first to be non-American.

Chloe Zhao won the Oscar for best directing for “Nomadland” Photo: Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Kathryn Bigelow

She was the first woman to win the category for Best Direction; she did it in 2010 with the movie “The Hurt Locker”.

Jane Campion

The New Zealand director has made history at the Oscars for being the first woman with two nominations for best direction in the entire history of the awards: this 2022 for “The power of the dog” and in 1994 for “The piano”.

The New Zealand director has made history at the Oscars for being the first woman with two nominations for best direction. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter.

Lina Wertmüller

In 1977, she became the first woman to be nominated in the category for Best Direction for the film “Seven Beauties”. And while she didn’t win the award, she made history by turning the tide of nominations that time.

Janet Gaynor

She went down in award history for being the first woman to receive an Oscar. In 1929, the Academy recognized her acting work for the films “The Seventh Heaven”, “The Angel of the Street” and “Dawn”. That night Gaynor took home three statuettes in the Best Actress category.

Hattie McDaniel

This woman was the youngest of 13 children of a couple of freed slaves who fled to Kansas in search of a better future. She co-starred in one of the most famous films in the history of cinema, “Gone with the Wind”, and with it she became the first black actress to win the Oscar, in 1939 (for best supporting actress), marking a precedent in the history of cinematography.

Hattie McDaniel was the first actress of color to win an Academy Award. Photo: Oscar.org.

julia phillips

For a long time he worked in the publishing world for Paramount’s script department. However, in the early 1970s, she, along with her then-husband Michael Phillips and actor Tony Bill, founded a small film production company: Bill/Phillips Productions. That led her to be the first woman producer to win an Oscar, at just 26 years old, for the film “The Blow” in 1973.

Brenda Chapman

She is an American writer, director, producer and animator, who in 1998 became the first woman to direct an animated film, “The Prince of Egypt”, from DreamWorks Animation studios. In 2013, she became the first woman to win an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category, for directing Disney’s “Brave.”

Edith Head

She is the woman with the most nominations in the history of the awards. She racked up a total of 35 nominations, all in the Best Costume Design category. She won eight times, also becoming the woman who has received the Oscar the most times.

Edith Head is the woman with the most nominations in the history of the awards. She racked up a total of 35 nominations. Photo: Oscars.org.

meryl streep

She is the actress with the most Academy Award nominations. She has been nominated 21 times (18 for best actress and three for supporting actress), of which she has won three for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979 – Best Supporting Actress), “Sofia’s Choice” (1982 – Best Leading Actress) and “The Iron Lady” (2011 – Best Leading Actress).

Meryl Streep is the actress with the most Academy Award nominations. She has been nominated 21 times. Photo: WHYY.

Katherine Hepburn

It has a total of 12 nominations. Even so, she is the interpreter with the most Oscars in history. No actor or actress exceeds four statuettes of her.

Halle Berry

In 2002, she became the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in the movie “Monster’s Ball.”

Halle Berry won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for “Monster’s Ball” Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images.

Jessica Tandy

She was the oldest actress to win an Oscar in 1989 for “Driving Miss Daisy” at 80 years of age.

Tatum O’Neal

In 1973, she was the youngest actress to receive an Oscar (in the supporting actress category) at age 10 for her role in Luna de Papel.

Shirley Temple

The actress received an Oscar award at the age of six. She received the Junior Academy Award in 1934 (a category now defunct).

Barbara Streisand

In 1976, she received the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Evergree”, from the movie “A Star Is Born”, and managed to be the first composer to do so.

Ann Roth

In 2021, she won the Oscar for Best Costume at the Oscar Awards for the film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, with this award she became the oldest person to receive a statuette.