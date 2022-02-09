Women’s fashion boots 2022: Dr Martens platform by Megan Fox

The coolest women’s combat boots you can wear are platformers: a fashion trend that is confirmed also in 2022 thanks to tall and robust models. The latest “pop punk” look is that of Megan Fox wearing Dr Martens boots with a simple (and very comfortable) caramel-colored jumpsuit.

Newly engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – who sealed their love with a thorny engagement ring – were spotted at All-Star Gamand Las Vegas but this time they did not choose the matchy (i.e. coordinated) outfit. However, there is an accessory that united them and it is the platform boots with thick soles: boots with a strong rebellious attitudetypical of 90s musicians (at the time if you weren’t wearing a pair of Dr Martens as the frontman of grunge bands, you were considered “out”). Today these boots are no longer exclusive to a musical culture but are worn for pleasure, to express one’s personality: without the ripped jeans and the biker jacket – which we saw in the video clip Bloody Valentine by Machine Gun Kelly – the couple interprets the accessory, matching it with the suit. The singer chose a revisited model, covered in a shining silver sequin glaze by Dolce & Gabbana, and Megan Fox opted for a pair of caramel-colored sweatpants instead. Therefore punk but with absolutely pop features.

Here, fashion re-proposes women’s amphibians in a new version: more exaggerated (the thick sole with a platform silhouette) and equipped with a zip to facilitate wearability (those who have had Dr Martens know well the daily difficulty of tightening firm knots for avoid soft laces and slouching). Megan Fox shows us all the ingredients needed to wear boots in your free time: a pair of very soft sweatpants, a tight white tank top adorned with chains, an oversized jacket and a yellow bag that matches the tone of the laces…!

Dr Martens Platform boots Dr Martens Platform boots

