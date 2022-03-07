Women’s Health: 5 medical check-ups that a woman should have yes or yes | IMP | FAMILY

The daily challenges of Peruvian women require a lot of energy. Whether it is to stand out as a professional, meet a sports goal, practice responsible parenting or even do all three at the same time, good health will be the engine of a full life.

The results of the latest National Household Survey (ENAHO), corresponding to the third quarter of 2021, showed that 42.7% of Peruvian women suffered from some chronic health problem (illness or discomfort). Of this total, 31.2% received medical care.

The most effective way to avoid health problems is prevention, defined as efforts made in the present to minimize future risks. And when we refer to women’s health, there are different medical check-ups that can be performed to detect diseases early and thus improve their quality of life.

Therefore, within the framework of International Women’s Day (March 8) and to continue caring for the health of Peruvian women, MAPFRE shares the following recommendations from doctor Jordán Gutiérrez:

1. Routine cardiology visits

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women. According to the American Heart Society, women’s first cardiology appointments should begin at age 20 to assess risk factors such as obesity or high blood pressure. It will also be important to measure cholesterol levels every four years from the first visit to the cardiologist.

2. Routine gynecological consultations

Thanks to gynecological examinations it is possible to prevent and solve diseases. When a woman goes to a gynecological consultation she will be evaluated in different aspects of her reproductive health. For example, how often does she have her period, if it is heavy, or if she has any discomfort. These visits allow pathologies to be diagnosed and problems such as anemia, early menopause, endometriosis, urinary incontinence and even fertility problems to be prevented.

3. Pap test

It is a test to detect cervical cancer. The cells taken by scraping the neck opening are examined under a microscope. This test allows checking with a certainty of 95% if there are lesions.

4. Colposcopy exam

This exam allows a magnified view of the vulva, vagina, and cervix to detect benign or malignant lesions. This test is often recommended if the Pap test result is abnormal.

5. Breast cancer prevention checkup

In principle, a monthly breast self-examination is recommended in order to detect any abnormality as soon as possible. However, this important procedure does not replace early diagnostic tests such as mammography or examination by an expert, essential from the age of 40 and from the age of 30 if there is a genetic predisposition towards the disease.

A mammogram allows to identify the presence of cysts, fibroadenomas, papillomas, polyps, fibrosis in the breasts, etc. Detecting any oncological disease in time is key to being able to cure it.

DATA

Having health insurance is the best way to obtain quality care and guarantee total or partial coverage of the care received in clinics and medical centers.

