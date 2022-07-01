Women’s health, commitment of the pharmaceutical company Organon

Juan Vera, Managing Director of Spain and Portugal for Organon Salud.

improve the women’s health It is one of the great objectives of organon. John VeraManaging director of the pharmaceutical company in Spain and Portugal, has reiterated this commitment at the Health Administration Awards held during the 19th Spanish Health Summer Gala, where it has also added that women are still “underrepresented” in trials and in clinical practice. For this reason, she has called on all the actors in the health system to work together and change this situation.

Juan Vera, Organon Managing Director in Spain and Portugal, during his speech at the Spanish Health Summer Gala.

“We are not talking about spending more, we are talking about make it different. This has a direct impact on a benefit for more than half of the population, which implies an improvement in the health of the entire society. It is precisely the company’s commitment”, Vera pointed out during her speech at the ceremony, organized by Medical Writing In collaboration with Abbott, Medical Carbides and Organon.

organon is a young pharmaceutical companyless than a year old, who was born with a clear purpose: improve women’s health. Likewise, its objective is to locate the areas in which it can be most useful to society with this commitment.

Vera has pointed out that the first of them is that “there is a lack of research or lack of investment almost chronic in pathologies specific to women”. Something that comes, he explained, from “diagnoses that have been confused and that some pathologies have passed under the radar of science, such as fibromyalgia; pathologies that have not been considered as such until recently, such as oedometriosis, which affects one in ten women of reproductive age; or pathologies that have been directly considered implicit in the condition of being a woman, such as all disorders associated with premenopause and menopause.

In this sense, the pharmaceutical company has announced this year seven new molecules and medical devices that will cover these fields.



Clinical needs of women in the SNS

The second area that Organon focuses on covers all pathologies that affect both women and men, such as, for example, cardiovascular disease. “The capacity of the system to understand and respond to these different needs of women is limited. Women are underrepresented in clinical trials, drugs are mostly tested on men and then used on men and women”, she assured.

It has also emphasized the clinical practice with a gender approach. “Men and women are different and there is all the scientific evidence available to show that in the face of the same pathology, that is, the way in which the symptoms manifest, the progression of the disease and the response to treatment, is different”.

“This scientific evidence has moved us to a clinical practice that does not perform everything that it should, and that is also going to be one of Organon’s commitments”. A “multidimensional” challenge for the company, which requires differentiated protocols, therapeutic guidelines that contemplate this difference and bet on the training of the health professionals.