Women’s health day, from today free visits and consultations in 270 hospitals

They are the undisputed guardians of the health of the whole family, very attentive to the vaccination calendar of the children, to the check-ups of fathers and husbands, but also precious interpreters of prevention at the table. Not to mention the different roles they hold in hospitals and public health clinics.

In reality, however, women are the first to neglect their health. A kind of general forgetfulness. And this is not good, neither for them nor for their loved ones, because when a woman gets sick, the balance of the whole family goes off-axis. President Sergio Mattarella remembers this well when he states that “women’s health is a primary and collective good, whose protection must not know obstacles and limitations”. For this reason, the Onlus Atena Foundation, chaired by Carla Vittoria Maira, with the then Minister of Health Beatrice Lorenzin, decided seven years ago to establish the National Women’s Health Day on 22 April (Rita Levi Montalcini’s birthday).

PROOF

A celebration never felt like this year, after the endless months of pandemic that have severely tested the psyche and body of women. Doors open from today to April 26 in over 270 Italian hospitals of the Pink Stamps network of Fondazione Onda, which offering free clinical, diagnostic and information services, face to face and remotely, in various specialist areas (bollinirosa.it).

Only now, slowly, are the delays in cancer screening, check-ups (from diabetes to the heart) and various types of exams recovering. There are thousands of missed diagnoses. Few data, to understand the situation, from the Report of the National Screening Observatory which analyzed the period from January 2020 to May 2021, comparing the result with the same pre-pandemic crops. As for the early detection of breast cancer, over one million fewer invitations to mammography have been sent. Nationally this is 20 percent less. All of this resulted in 817,000 missed mammograms, an estimated 3,558 fewer breast cancer diagnoses and an accumulated delay of 4.8 months. As for the Pap test, invitations to undergo the exam in 2020 were 1.5 million fewer. The same goes for the other pathologies too.

The ASL awarded by the Onda Foundation for the offer of services dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the main pathologies

SYMPTOMS

Mental health has been a major victim of the past two years, with a 25-30 percent increase in diagnoses of anxiety and depression. Especially among women and boys, according to what emerges from a survey commissioned by the WHO. Not even the period of pregnancy was spared, as revealed by a study coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health: one in 8 women reported symptoms of psychological distress to their doctor during the nine months. Finally, the diet, understood as an essential component of a healthy lifestyle, has been the major absentee from home screens since March 2020. 44% of the population has gained weight due to Covid. Among women, the percentage is close to fifty percent.

Testimonial this year is the tennis player Matteo Berrettini, who joins the godmother Rocío Muñoz Morales, who has always been close to Athena Donna. «I am satisfied with the success of this Day – says Carla Vittoria Maira, President of Atena Donna and creator of the National Day – I see the involvement of associations that deal with prevention grow every year. More and more hospitals are opening their doors to allow women to be screened for the whole week ».

THE INNER THRUST

The time has come to get back on track (not just figuratively), perhaps taking advantage of one of the many initiatives organized in view of April 22. But the first push, the deepest motivation for a turnaround in the direction of health, must come from within, to be contaminated by a true spring of rebirth and redemption from the many dark moments of this last period. In short, loving yourself first of all means taking back the reins of your health and adopting the hashtag of the Day, dedicated to all distracted women: #concentratisullatuasalute.