Women’s Italian Cup, the first round with Inter ends in a draw

The first leg of the quarter-finals of the Women’s Italian Cup ends in a draw. At the home of Inter, on the triple whistle, the scoreboard scores 1-1, the mirror of a hard-fought match that traveled for large stretches on the tracks of absolute equilibrium. To unlock it, for Inter, Njoya in the 72nd minute, then, when the Nerazzurre began to feel the success in their pockets, the invention of Lisa Boattin who, in the 93th minute, directly from a corner kick, draws the equalizer . Appointment to return to play the passage to the next round.

THE MATCH

Thinking back to the first match of the season between Juve and Inter in the league, won by the bianconere after a very tight match, lets imagine the type of match that will develop in Lecco: tactical attention and great balance. The expectations are confirmed and from the starting whistle the two teams face each other with order and maximum concentration. The first chance of the match is Juventus: Cernoia kicks from the edge, but his shot is deflected for a corner. Inter responded a few minutes later with Njoya: Peyraud-Magnin rejected.

At the turn of the 20 ‘comes the biggest chance of the first half. On the development of a corner kick, Staskova takes the time at all and heads into the goal with a sure shot, but Merlo, stationed on the line, rejects. The classic intervention which, they say, is essentially worth a goal. Juve wants to take advantage of the opportunity to put further pressure on Inter and on 27 ‘it is Lundorf, served by a good play by Staskova, who touches the advantage: his right-foot hits the outside post. The rest of the first half slips away among many duels, with the exception of Njoya’s cue in the 31 ‘. Easy save for Peyraud-Magnin.

From the locker room, after the break, a fierce Inter comes out and builds the biggest chance of their match in the 48th minute. Punishment from Bonetti, Kathellen arrives at the appointment with the ball behind everyone and hits the crossbar. The episode gave Inter courage, who kept Juve at a distance and took the lead in the 73rd minute. The goal was signed by Njoya, served by Karchounì.