Women’s Italian Cup, the first round with Inter ends in a draw

The first leg of the quarter-finals of the Women’s Italian Cup ends in a draw. At the home of Inter, on the triple whistle, the scoreboard scores 1-1, the mirror of a hard-fought match that traveled for large stretches on the tracks of absolute equilibrium. To unlock it, for Inter, Njoya in the 72nd minute, then, when the Nerazzurre began to feel the success in their pockets, the invention of Lisa Boattin who, in the 93th minute, directly from a corner kick, draws the equalizer . Appointment to return to play the passage to the next round.
THE MATCH
Thinking back to the first match of the season between Juve and Inter in the league, won by the bianconere after a very tight match, lets imagine the type of match that will develop in Lecco: tactical attention and great balance. The expectations are confirmed and from the starting whistle the two teams face each other with order and maximum concentration. The first chance of the match is Juventus: Cernoia kicks from the edge, but his shot is deflected for a corner. Inter responded a few minutes later with Njoya: Peyraud-Magnin rejected.
At the turn of the 20 ‘comes the biggest chance of the first half. On the development of a corner kick, Staskova takes the time at all and heads into the goal with a sure shot, but Merlo, stationed on the line, rejects. The classic intervention which, they say, is essentially worth a goal. Juve wants to take advantage of the opportunity to put further pressure on Inter and on 27 ‘it is Lundorf, served by a good play by Staskova, who touches the advantage: his right-foot hits the outside post. The rest of the first half slips away among many duels, with the exception of Njoya’s cue in the 31 ‘. Easy save for Peyraud-Magnin.
From the locker room, after the break, a fierce Inter comes out and builds the biggest chance of their match in the 48th minute. Punishment from Bonetti, Kathellen arrives at the appointment with the ball behind everyone and hits the crossbar. The episode gave Inter courage, who kept Juve at a distance and took the lead in the 73rd minute. The goal was signed by Njoya, served by Karchounì.
Under a goal, Juve tries to react, but often bumps into a very attentive Inter. At 83 ‘Bonfantini harpoons Zamanian’s cross and forces Gilardi to make a great intervention, with the clock which, however, continues to flow inexorably. In full recovery Karchounì devours the goal of doubling that would have closed the game and a minute later the lightning of Boattin that rewrites the history of the match. Corner kick, Boattin approaches, positions the ball and then draws a trajectory that goes directly into the goal, on the far post. A perfect parable and it’s 1-1. Now an appointment for the return leg, scheduled for Juventus, to understand what color the pass for the semifinals will be colored.
THE POST-MATCH COMMENTS
“We knew we were facing an excellent team away, trained very well – the analysis of Mister Montemurro -. These are the Cup matches, in which you can give your all in a direct match, we expected this Inter Milan and we expected them to try to hurt us with their counterattacks. The latest performances? We have to find continuity, we have to find our level and maintain it, going back to what we did at the end of last year. Post covid and with the Super Cup it was a relentless restart, we just have to get back to our level. In Verona we know it will be a difficult match, like everyone else in this period ».
«It was not our best match and we are sorry because we work hard and we should play better – like this Lisa Boattin -. I’m sincere. However, we take home the attitude of the final minutes and the draw. We will continue to work to try to show what we feel in training on the pitch as well. To pass the turn we will have to impose our game and be more careful on the pitch. The goal? It also took a little luck, I’m very happy “
“I like working with girls, it’s fantastic and I like how the team plays – the comment of Julia Grosso -. We always want to have the ball and I like that. Today I got along very well with Sofie. I can’t wait for the next match, each opponent gives something different and I can’t wait to face new challenges “
THE TABLE
Inter – Juventus 1 – 1
Italian Cup Women’s Football. Quarter-finals – FIRST ROUND.
“Rigamonti-Ceppi” Municipal Stadium – Via Don Giuseppe Pozzi, 6 – Lecco (LC)
Scorers: 27 ‘st Nchout (I), 48’ st Boattin (J)
Inter: Gilardi, Sonstevold, Brustia (16 ‘st Karchouni), Bonetti (41’ st Polli), Merlo (Cap), Sousa F., Pandini (28 ‘st Portales), Simonetti, Csiszar, Kristjansdottir, Nchout (28’ st Marinelli ). Available: Durante, Landstrom, Santi, Pavan, Vergani. Coach: Rita Guarino
Juventus: Peyraud-Magnin, Gama (Cap), Cernoia (30 ‘st Bonfantini), Rosucci (20’ st Pedersen), Staskova, Bonansea (20 ‘st Grosso), Lundorf, Boattin, Hurtig, Caruso (35’ st Zamanian), Lenzini (35 ‘st Nilden). Available: Aprile, Forcinella, Sembrant, Panzeri. Coach: Montemurro Joseph Adrian
Referee: Mario Saia from Palermo (Assistants: Franck Loic Nana Tchato from Aprilia, Lorenzo D’Ilario from Tivoli – Fourth official: Stefania Menicucci)
Ammonite: none
Next commitment:
Hellas Verona – Juventus
Serie A Women’s National Championship. 3rd Day Second Round.
Sunday 6 February 2022 at 2.30 pm
Field “Vigasio Comunale Alzeri 1” – Via Alzeri – Vigasio (VR)
Next match of the Italian Cup:
Juventus – Inter
Women’s Italian Cup – Return match of the quarter-finals
12/13 February TBD
Campo “Ale & Ricky” – Via Stupinigi, 182 – Vinovo (TO)