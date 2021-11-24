Women’s Italy signs the feat and defeats the undefeated Scotland. Now we dream … – OA Sport

Italy has packed an amazing feat at the 2021 European Curling Championships. The women’s national team has indeed defeated Scotland 8-7 against any prediction on the eve. Our standard-bearers were simply commendable on the ice of Lillehammer (Norway), where they knocked out one of the big favorites for the final podium, capable of putting in five victories to date and who had presented herself as an unbeaten one at the appointment.

Italy flexed its muscles, signed its third success in this continental review, has risen to sixth provisional place in the general classification, has placed a more than concrete mortgage on salvation, dreams of qualifying for the next World Cup (reserved for the best seven) and is only one success from Germany, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden who are tied in second place (the top four go through to the semifinals, Scotland lead with five wins). Next match tonight (7.00 pm) against Russia, a convincing test to really understand if you can dream big.

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

The blues force their opponents to a double hand that is void in the first two ends, playing decidedly with cunning and displaying a not indifferent tactical wit. The tricolor quartet then has a masterly flicker, because he manages to steal the hand in the third fraction and to mark two valuable points. Eve Muirhead and her companions appear dazed, but shorten the distances (1-2).

After four very intense games, the hand moved to Stefania Constantini, Marta Lo Deserto, Angela Romei and Giulia Zardini Lacedelli: with the last shot in favor our skip invents one amazing magic and take home even four points! Italy is hoisted on 6-1 at the interval and dreams big, knowing that rivals will not give up the honor of arms so easily. The Scots are immediately felt by bringing two stones into the house in the sixth end, but the blues are good at replicating in the next round (7-3).

We enter the final phase of the match, Italy must try to contain the enthusiasm of the opponents but the champion Muirhead is a sentence and in the eighth end there are three points that reopen the dispute (7-6). Constantini and companions are good at not shaking and at signing a crucial point (8-6) before the final stage. Scotland tries to build a noteworthy action, at least to equalize and drag the dispute to the extra-end. The blues respond blow by blow, they concede only one point and celebrate a memorable victory.

Photo: WCF / Steve Seixeiro