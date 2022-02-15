Women’s national team, where you can watch live the matches of the Algarve Cup 2022

All the information on where to watch live TV and streaming the matches of the women’s national team playing in the Algarve Cup

There Italian women’s football team will be engaged in the prestigious international tournament Algarve Cup. In addition to Italy, the Portugalthe Denmarkthe Norway and the Sweden.

Two years ago the fabulous journey of the girls trained by the CT Milena Bertolini until the final against Germany. Match not played due to the onset of the pandemic.

Italy in the 2022 edition debuts on Wednesday 16 February against Danimarca, an opponent that the Azzurre faced in the qualification process for the European Championships.

It will be a test bed to test the state of form of ours Women’s national team precisely by virtue of next summer’s commitment in England.

The second match of Italy will be played on Sunday 20 February, at 13.00 Italian time, in Faro against Norway.

Photo LiveMedia / Fabio Fagiolini Florence, Italy, February 24, 2021, UEFA EUROPEAN Euro 2022 qualification – Italy Women vs Israel In the picture: Italian rejoicing after the penalty by Martina Rosucci (Italy) LiveMedia – World Copyright

The tournament will end on Wednesday 23 February, with Italy that, depending on the results obtained in the first two games played, will have to face either the final for the first place (at 12 Italian) or a triangular to establish the positions from third to fifth (from 11.30 am Italian time).

Where to see the matches of the National team’s Alagarve Cup?

The first match against Denmark will be broadcast in live streaming on RaiPlay. All other matches will be visible in live on Rai Sport.

The tournament schedule

Wednesday February 16th

12 noon (1pm Italian time) Denmark-ITALY (Estadio Municipal – Lagos)

18.30 (19.30 Italian) Norway-Portugal (Estadio Municipal – Lagos)

Friday 18th February

5pm (6pm Italian time) Sweden-Denmark (Estadio Algarve – Faro)

Sunday 20 February

12.00 (13.00 Italian time) ITALY-Norway (Estadio Algarve – Faro)

5.15 pm (6.15 pm Italian) Portugal-Sweden (Estadio Algarve – Faro)

Wednesday 23 February

11 am (12 pm Italian time) Final 1st-2nd place (Estadio Municipal – Lagos)

From 10.30 to 13 (Italian 11.30-14) Triangular 3rd-4th-5th place (Estadio Algarve – Faro)

The list of those called

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Napoli Female), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan);

Defenders: Valentina Bergamaschi (Milan), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Rome), Sara Gama (Juventus), Alia Guagni (Milan), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Rome), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Angelica Soffia (Rome);

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Aurora Galli (Everton), Manuela Giugliano (Rome), Martina Rosucci (Juventus), Flaminia Simonetti (Inter);

Forwards: Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Sassuolo), Valentina Giacinti (Fiorentina), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Rome), Martina Piemonte (Milan), Annamaria Serturini (Rome).