Women’s protest in Kabul dispersed with pepper spray – Chronicle

The Taliban fired pepper spray at a group of women demonstrating in Kabul to demand the right to work and education. Crying for “justice” and equality “, the small group of about twenty women gathered in front of the University of Kabul holding some banners with the words ‘Women’s rights, human rights’.

But the protest was dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived on the scene with several vehicles. “When we were near the university they arrived; three vehicles and the Taliban sprayed us with pepper spray,” said one of the protesters who asked not to be named for security reasons. “My right eye started to burn.” One of them even pointed the gun at me, “she added. Two other protesters said that one of the women was taken to hospital after the spray caused her an allergic reaction. in the eyes and face, while one of the militants seized the cell phone of a man who was filming the demonstration.

The hardline Islamic group has banned unauthorized protests and often intervened to forcibly dismantle demonstrations claiming women’s rights.