Women’s running: running and menopause. The advices

Menopause is one of the most delicate periods in a woman’s life: all you need to know

We women are well aware of how hormones affect our health and especially our energy. Menopause is in fact one of the most delicate periods in a woman’s life. Generally speaking, when a woman goes through menopause, some hormones that normally regulate a woman’s active life are missing. As we know hormones are responsible for many factors related to physical energy, health, but also muscle strength and metabolism.

“In menopause, hormonal actors who are active during the fertile life are“ switched off ”. This results in changes in body composition. Since entering menopause, the female body is more predisposed to gain fat mass over time. Estrogen is lowered and metabolism changes. – says Dr. Elena Araldi, nutrition biologist specializing in sports nutrition and women’s health – Sleep disturbances, hot flashes, mood changes, but also bone metabolism, therefore a greater predisposition to osteoporosis. From a muscular point of view, if you reach the menopause not very toned, you run the risk of gaining further fat mass at the expense of the lean one. “

The main key to better face this delicate moment is physical activity. It is important to reach menopause, however, already with a fit body and a good body composition, precisely because from menopause onwards it becomes even more difficult to “reverse the course. “A slightly overweight but active person is better than a woman with a healthy weight, but sedentary. – continues Dr. Araldi – This is because his physique is more adaptable to structural and hormonal variations. “

So how can running support the body in menopause? –

First, it must be emphasized that running alone is not enough to maintain muscle mass. In fact, running is an activity that has an excellent calorie expenditure, excellent for losing weight and burning calories. But to improve body composition, thus increasing muscle mass, it is essential to add strength training.

Yes, therefore, to workouts in the gym with overloads, even light ones if you are at the beginning, the important thing is to start as soon as possible. Strength training, let us remember, in addition to maintaining muscle mass over time also has a preventive effect against injuries, so it is very important to try to avoid forced stops.

As for running, to stimulate muscle mass, you can add some uphill running sessions and rhythm variations.

Then there is the need to pay attention to joint mobility, which decreases with the passage of time. Yes to targeted exercises, especially for the back.

And what about nutrition? How to regulate? –

A toned body with good muscle mass also has a more active and regular metabolism. To try to counteract the natural increase in fat mass in menopause, therefore, rather than turning to drastic diets, it is good to take care of the training. In fact, if you reach menopause in good physical condition, maintenance is sufficient. On the other hand, if you are already overweight, when then it is good to consult a specialist, especially in order not to run into DIY diets poor in essential elements. “We are careful with calcium, phosphorus and minerals, which could be affected by the lowering of estrogen. Yes to green leafy vegetables, fish, lean meat, at the expense of foods rich in fat and cholesterol. “ confirms the Araldi.

Also pay attention to hydration, especially if you run. A hydrated body undoubtedly works better and is less prone to overtime hunger pangs.